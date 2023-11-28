Can Michael Waldron revive dying Marvel with Avengers Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars? Explored

Off on a space adventure, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is back and better than ever with the highly anticipated Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Steering this thrilling odyssey is none other than Michael Waldron, the mastermind behind the success of Loki. Known for his incredible storytelling skills, Waldron is taking charge as the scriptwriter for this epic chapter.

In Phase 5, Waldron really shows off his storytelling skills and gets everyone talking about Thor's part and how he should say goodbye. Waldron has done some awesome work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki, so people can't wait to see what he does next.

Fans are super excited to see a tribute that gives the original Avenger the epic comeback he deserves in this awesome Marvel reboot.

What is going to be the next Marvel movie in 2026?

This film will be released in 2026 (Image via Marvel)

The super hyped Marvel flick that's gonna hit theaters in 2026 is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It's slotted to drop on May 1, 2026, and it's gonna be a total banger, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Jeff Loveness.

So, this movie brings together a huge crossover, and it's got this character Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, who's gonna be the new enemy. We've seen Kang pop up mysteriously in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so you know this story's gonna be intense.

As Marvel fans eagerly await this release, it's worth mentioning the lineup of upcoming Marvel movies, like Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Blade, and the highly-anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027, which will surely be a treat for Marvel lovers.

Is Spider-Man going to be in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

Spider-Man will be back (Image via Marvel)

Yes, Spider-Man enthusiasts have reason to rejoice. Tom Holland is coming back as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is set to hit theaters in 2026. And guess what? According to Screenrant, things are about to get really intense for Spidey this time around. Brace yourselves for his toughest challenge yet in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty!

The Avengers don't even know that Spider-Man is just a teenager and used to be a superhero, which makes the story more suspenseful. Plus, there are a ton of awesome actors in the movie, like Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, Anthony Mackie, Jonathan Majors, and Paul Rudd. It's gonna be super exciting and kind of risky when Spider-Man returns to the MCU in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Will Thor be in Avengers 5?

Thor, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth, is all set to wield his hammer once more in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. As a crucial part of the original crew, Thor's return evokes all the emotions and excitement for the upcoming flick.

Teaming up with other awesome MCU actors like Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), and Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Thor is gonna be part of one epic group. The official Avengers 5 lineup for Phase 5 is gonna be stacked, featuring Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Shang-Chi, making it an incredible and diverse team.

But, the idea of Thor having a big sendoff brings up some questions and aligns with what fans think - that the God of Thunder should have a proper goodbye that matches his status.

The next phase of the MCU is super exciting, with the possibility of Spider-Man and Thor joining the mix.