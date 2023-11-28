Loki creator steps in to clean up the mess by completely rewriting the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Michael Waldron is going to completely rework the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, according to Deadline. Marvel has reportedly hired the Disney+ Loki writer and creator amidst the recent shake-ups within the industry.

Michael Waldron has contributed his genius to several shows, namely Rick and Morty, and the recent hit Disney+ Marvel series Loki. In addition, to these, he was also credited for the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The upcoming Avengers saga will be penned by the mastermind behind Loki

The appointment solidifies Waldron's role as the new principal creator of Marvel's Multiverse Saga, a vast film and television event that is being and will further be narrated across several universes. In addition to this, Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027), which is set to take place after the Kang Dynasty (May 1, 2026), is also being written by him.

Waldron was hired shortly after Destin Daniel Cretton stated that he would no longer be directing The Kang Dynasty. This implies that as Waldron nears finishing the screenplay, a new director for The Kang Dynasty will likely be involved to replace Cretton.

Originally, Jeff Loveness, the mind behind Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was chosen to pen The Kang Dynasty. However, after receiving conflicting reviews for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the studio is now reconsidering its position.

The fact that Waldron will be writing the screenplays for both Avengers films is obviously a huge plus as it ensures that The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars have a cohesive concept and a smooth transition between them.

One version of Kang made his debut in the Loki season one finale, while another one fought Quantumania. Both are a "Timely" threat and were portrayed by Jonathan Majors in the MCU. Majors's future in the MCU has been under question while he faces prosecution in New York on misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment.

The more important issue now is which of Earth's mightiest heroes will appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty now that it's being rewritten. This is expected to be the very first time the heroes have reunited since the conclusion of Endgame.

But while fans wait for more recent developments, they can enjoy the entirety of Waldron’s works on Disney+ along with other MCU films and shows.