How Guardians 3 fixes a huge Avengers 5 problem

After a shaky start, Guardians 3 is proving to be a major worldwide success due to its strong second-weekend hold at the box office. It has solved a few problems that the MCU is facing right now. With the failure of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, many fans thought that the MCU fatigue had caught up and Marvel movies won’t be able to bring back the same magic.

However, Guardians 3 has proven that if the films are still extremely good, then Marvel could counter the general superhero fatigue. Another major problem that Guardians 3 has solved is that it has regenerated the dying hype for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Guardians 3 makes The Kang Dynasty better

Not a lot is known about Avengers 5 till now. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness is penning the script, and Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming it. But the roster of the New Avengers that is supposed to appear in the film hasn’t been revealed yet.

A few characters, including Shang-Chi, Ant-Man, and Sam Wilson’s Captain America, might be a surety. But as far as the big hitters of the MCU are concerned, Thor and Doctor Strange are off-world, and there’s no surety upon whether the Hulk and Hawkeye will be involved.

So, a big-name actor and character was needed to team up with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Thanks to the way Guardians 3 has ended, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord can easily step into the next Avengers outing. The appearance of the whole Guardians team in another Avengers movie was always doubtful since Earth is already crawling with many heroes. So, by sending the former leader of the Guardians to Earth, Vol. 3 has done Avengers 5 a huge favor.

Now, if the Legendary Star-Lord joins the next outing, the new Avengers team will be bolstered by having an experienced hero team up with Sam Wilson and Carol Danvers in the absence of all OG Avengers and maybe even Doctor Strange. On top of that, Chris Pratt would come in to make the cast even stronger and more appealing to the audience.

Chris Pratt rules over all Chrises

People might pick Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans as their favorite Chris of Hollywood, but Pratt has proven to be more successful than all the others.

Chris Evans has been a part of five Billion Dollar movies, including four Avengers and Captain America: Civil War. Hemsworth was in four Avengers movies, but Chris Pratt was involved in six, including Infinity War and Endgame, three Jurassic World movies, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Pratt's achievements are also greater because he has found major success outside the MCU. On top of that, Guardians 3 could become his seventh Billion Dollar film. Once that happens, the Legendary Star-Lord will surely be one of the leading characters in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and could make that film his 8th Billion Dollar film.

At the moment, everything that Chris Pratt is touching is turning into gold because he also found major success with Prime Video’s The Terminal List. Hence, his involvement in Avengers 5 solves a huge problem of familiar A-listers potentially lacking from the film.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025.

