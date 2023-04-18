Will Marvel recast Jonathan Majors for Avengers 5? New reports reveal their plan

Jonathan Majors has been in a tough spot ever since he was arrested for “alleged assault” in New York City. After his arrest, people have been left asking about the direction that Marvel Studios will take with their upcoming films, Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, which are supposed to involve Majors heavily.

In the past, Disney quickly got rid of the talents involved in controversies. James Gunn was fired as soon as his old tweets of public distaste were brought to light, and Johnny Depp’s Pirates 6 never happened with the actor being stuck in a controversy involving his ex-wife.

However, Disney is changing the way they tackle these situations in the case of the Kang actor as they look to investigate the matter properly. For now, there are two updates about whether Majors will continue as Kang in Avengers 5 or if the character will be recast.

New updates about Jonathan Majors’ MCU future

Jonathan Majors as Kang (Image via Marvel)

First, Deadline reported that Marvel is not discussing letting the Creed III star go yet. No decision has been made on the matter, and it is business as usual for now. But the thing that isn’t going in Majors’ favor is that he has been dropped by his talent manager Entertainment 360, and The Lede Company PR Firm.

These decisions came in response to the bad press that came from Majors’ assault charges involving his girlfriend. So, the Quantumania actor isn’t out of danger yet, but a decision will not be taken on the matter until he is proven guilty.

Damson Idris for Kang? (Image via FX)

As for the second update, a new rumor points to an “actor type” that might be eyed to replace Majors if Marvel decides to recast Kang the Conqueror. Speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, industry insider Jeff Sneider stated that Marvel could look for a Damson Idris-type actor to play The Kang Dynasty’s villain.

He talked about how Damson Idris got cast in a huge role alongside Apple TV+’s upcoming film, Formula One, and said:

"Here’s one I wanted to talk about… Did you see who got cast in that Brad Pitt racing movie? … Damson Idris… I think he’s from Snowfall. And so that’s like a big part, right? That is the young, hotshot racer opposite Brad Pitt in this $150-200 million racing movie. That was a big deal that he got that."

Sneider went on to say that this is the kind of talent that Marvel would look for if Jonathan Majors gets the boot. He continued:

"And again, even though there hasn’t been any movement on the Jonathan Majors front, I’ve heard that’s the kind of actor, who, like, if Jonathan Majors got the boot as Kang, someone like Damson Idris is the type of the person that [Marvel] may look at to replace him if that, in fact, happens.”

However, all this information is supposed to be taken with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed yet.

Jonathan Majors is Kang… For now!

Loki's Kang variant Victor Timely (Image via Sportskeeda)

Majors is set to return as Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming season of Loki. Rumors have suggested that Loki season 2 has been pushed to 2024. So, if Jonathan Majors gets recast, things would become problematic for Loki season 2 because it will have to undergo significant reshoots involving Majors.

Marvel would surely want to avoid that, which is why they haven’t taken a hasty decision. On top of that, the actor has proven his talent in his two MCU appearances, Creed III and the upcoming Oscars contender, Magazine Dreams. So, it’d be a huge loss for every party if the actor must be let go. Hence, everything depends upon whether Majors turns out to be guilty of what he has been charged with.

