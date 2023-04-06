Creed III Blu-ray release date: When will Michael B Jordan's film be available?

Michael B. Jordan's Creed III is set for its digital release on May 23, 2023, as per hdreport. The widely popular action film was released in theaters on March 3, 2023, and received highly positive reviews from critics and viewers, with praise majorly directed towards the action sequences and gripping storyline, among other things.

The movie stars Michael B. Jordan in the lead role as Adonis Creed, along with numerous others playing significant supporting roles. The film, which was Jordan's directorial debut, was written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin.

Creed III Blu-ray digital release dates, prices, plot, trailer, and more details

As per hgreport, Creed III will be available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on May 23, 2023. The video quality for the 4k digital formats will be 2160p Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range.

The audio will be presented in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. According to the publication, the prices for 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD are $39.98, $29.98, and $24.98, respectively.

Creed III, the third installment in the titular franchise, continues the story of Adonis, who's now set to confront his childhood friend in the boxing ring. Their fierce rivalry forms the emotional core of the narrative, and the film depicts the numerous challenges that the protagonist faces as he prepares for an epic battle.

A short description of the boxing movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.''

The synopsis further reads:

The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter who has nothing to lose.''

The movie has received widespread critical acclaim, with several critics praising Michael B. Jordan's direction and performance, characterization, and emotional storyline, among various other things. It also turned out to be a commercial success.

A quick look at Creed III cast

Michael B. Jordan plays the role of protagonist Adonis Creed in Creed III. Creed, at the absolute peak of his powers, now needs to face his childhood friend and new rival in the boxing ring.

Jordan is quite impressive in the film, portraying the many conflicting and complicated shades of his character with astonishing nuance and maturity. He's previously essayed the role in the first two Creed films and has received high praise from critics and fans.

His other notable film and TV acting credits include Fruitvale Station, The Wire, All My Children, and Just Mercy, to name a few. Featuring alongside Jordan in another key role is actor Jonathan Majors as Damian.

Majors is equally brilliant in the film and the two lead actors' onscreen chemistry further elevates the film to a different level altogether. Majors is known for his performances in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Lovecraft Country, and many more.

The rest of the cast includes actors like Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, and many others.

