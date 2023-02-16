10 best boxing movies of all time

Boxing movies have been a staple in Hollywood for a really long time now. Prominent actors like Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro have made a name for themselves by starring in boxing films in the '70s and '80s respectively. In the 21st century, boxing films have evolved from merely being existing for spectacle.

Adding to the growing list of boxing movies, Creed III is set to be released internationally on March 3. The sports drama will mark the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, who will also reprise his role of Adonis “Donnie” Creed.

Set as a sequel to Creed II (2018), the film takes off after the events of the film, with Adonis thriving in both his boxing career and personal life. Damian “Dame” Anderson (played by Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend of Adonis and a former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison.

As Damien is eager to establish his right to compete in the ring, a face-off between the former friends becomes inevitable.

Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad are all set to reprise their respective roles in the upcoming film. Michael B. Jordan has also confirmed that a fourth Creed film along with other spin-offs is being considered.

From Raging Bull to Million Dollar Baby, 10 memorable boxing movies which stand the test of time

1) Rocky

Directed by John G. Avildsen and written by Sylvester Stallone himself, Rocky (1976) follows the success story of the poor boxer Rocky Balboa, who goes on to become a world champion.

The character was based on Chuck Wepner, a professional boxer from New Jersey, whose fight against Muhammad Ali in 1975 inspired Stallone to write and produce the film. Stallone's portrayal of the character catapulted him to immense fame and made him an action star overnight.

The critically-acclaimed film won multiple awards, including three Academy Awards. With solid boxing scenes and an underdog to root for, this iconic sports drama has captivated audiences for decades. The commercial success of the film also led to a number of sequels starring Stallone.

2) Creed

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Creed (2015) is a spin-off of the Rocky franchise. The film tells the story of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa becoming a trainer and mentor to Apollo Creed's illegitimate son, the amateur boxer Adonis Creed. Although Apollo and Rocky's journey began as adversaries in the first Rocky film, the two later became friends.

Ryan Coogler successfully resurrected the entire franchise for a new generation. The film received critical acclaim, with Jordan and Stallone's superb performances being praised in particular.

The film also went on to win a number of awards. Stallone won the Golden Globe Award for 'Best Supporting Actor' in a Motion Picture and the Critics' Choice Award for 'Best Supporting Actor.' He was also nominated for the Academy Award for 'Best Supporting Actor.'

3) Raging Bull

Directed by none other than Martin Scorsese, Raging Bull (1980) is a biographical sports drama starring Robert De Niro . The plot follows the journey of Jake LaMotta, an unlikable Italian-American middleweight boxer, as he rises through the ranks. At the same time, the negativity of his life outside the ring began to affect his career.

The critically-acclaimed Oscar-winning film is widely regarded as one of Scorsese's best works and most memorable collaborations between him and De Niro . It has also been preserved in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for its cultural, historical, and aesthetical significance.

4) The Fighter

Directed by David O. Russell, this 2010 biographical sports drama is based on the 1995 documentary High on Crack Street: Lost Lives in Lowell that tells the true story of the Eklund-Ward family.

The film focuses on the lives of professional boxer Micky Ward (played by Mark Wahlberg) and his older half-brother, former boxer and recovering cocaine addict Dicky Eklund (played by Christian Bale).

Christian Bale won an Academy Award for 'Best Supporting Actor' for his role as Dicky Ecklund. The film also features Amy Adams and Melissa Leo, who won an Academy Award for 'Best Supporting Actress' for her role as Alice Eklund-Ward, the mother of both the brothers.

5) Million Dollar Baby

Clint Eastwood directed, co-produced, scored, and starred in the 2004 sports drama film Million Dollar Baby. Based on stories from fight manager F. X. Toole a.k.a. Jerry Boyd's 2000 collection Rope Burns: Stories from the Corner, the film follows the journey of Margaret “Maggie” Fitzgerald (played by Hilary Swank), an underdog amateur boxer.

Eastwood plays boxing trainer Frankie Dunn, who takes Maggie under his wing to help her achieve her dream of becoming a professional boxer. Maggie's career took off, but an accident in the ring changed both their lives forever. The poignant film went on to win four Academy Awards, including 'Best Picture,' 'Best Director,' 'Best Actress' (for Swank), and 'Best Supporting Actor' (for Morgan Freeman).

6) Creed II

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay by Juel Taylor and Sylvester Stallone, Creed II (2018) picks up right where its 2015 predecessor left off with Adonis Creed (played by Michael B. Jordan) still under the guidance of Rocky Balboa (played by Sylvester Stallone).

The film revolves around Donnie's face-off against Viktor Drago (played by Florian Munteanu), the son of Rocky's former rival Ivan Drago (played by Dolph Lundgren).

7) Southpaw

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, this dark and emotional 2015 film follows the struggle of boxing champion Billy Hope (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) who is nearing the end of his career.

Billy's life goes into a downward spiral when his wife Maureen (played by Rachel McAdams) dies in a gunshot wound accident and his young daughter is taken in by child protective services. However, Billy vows to bounce back and get his life back on track.

8) Cinderella Man

Directed by Ron Howard, this 2005 biographical sports drama is inspired by the real-life story of world heavyweight boxing champion James J. Braddock. Russell Crowe plays Braddock, a rising Irish-American boxer whose life is thrown into chaos by an unfortunate hand injury and the Great Depression.

The film received mostly positive reviews and was nominated for three Academy Awards, including 'Best Supporting Actor' for Paul Giamatti for his role as Joe Gould, Braddock's longtime manager and friend.

9) Ali

Directed by Michael Mann, this 2001 sports drama tells the story of Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest boxers to ever grace the ring.

Starring Will Smith as the titular Ali, the film focuses on ten years in the life of the boxer from 1964 to 1974, featuring his capture of the heavyweight title from Sonny Liston, his conversion to Islam, criticism of the Vietnam War, and banishment from boxing, his return to fight Joe Frazier in 1971, and, finally, his reclaiming the title from George Foreman in the Rumble in the Jungle fight of 1974.

It also touches upon the great social and political upheaval in the United States during that time following the assassinations of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

10) Chuck

Directed by Philippe Falardeau, this 2016 biographical sports drama is based on heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner, the real-life boxer who inspired Sylvester Stallone to create the Rocky franchise. Starring Live Schreiber in the titular role, the film depicts Wepner's famous 1975 title fight with heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali.

The boxing film also used archival live footage of Chuck watching the film Rocky (1976) win 'Best Picture' at the Academy Awards.

