Jonathan Majors all but confirmed innocent after new video with girlfriend leaks

After some grueling revelations since the trial kicked off earlier this month, new evidence in Jonathan Majors' trial in the form of surveillance video and audio recordings made the case more complicated for both parties. Majors' former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, had filed a complaint saying the actor had delivered a "hard blow across my head," opening up a gash on her ear.

Jonathan Majors pleaded not guilty to the charges and asserted that Jabbari was the one who was violent towards him and labeled her as the chief aggressor in the case. A new video from the night of the alleged assault was shown in the form of surveillance footage in the last court hearing on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The CCTV footage depicts Jabbari chasing Majors across various streets. While it does not explicitly indicate that Jabbari was the one who may have begun the ordeal, it has managed to turn in some fan sympathy for Majors. But the video alone is not evidence enough to clear Jonathan Majors before the trial ends, especially when Jabbari has a legible explanation for the same.

What is depicted in Jonathan Majors and Jabbari's video?

The video, which has gone viral since it leaked online, sees Jonathan Majors and Jababri having an altercation in their car before the Loki actor gets out and starts running. At a point, Jabbari catches up to him, so he pushes her back and runs again.

In the trial, Jabbari has claimed that she was allegedly running behind Majors to demand answers, making it a satisfactory explanation for most if no other evidence comes up. According to sources, the fateful encounter unfolded on the night of March 25 after Jabbari discovered evidence that Majors had been cheating on her.

Moreover, audio evidence from a confrontation between Jabbari and Majors seems to indicate that the actor was scolding his girlfriend for arriving home drunk. A part of the audio even consists of Majors calling himself a "great man" and comparing himself to Martin Luther King and Barrack Obama.

A segment of the audio evidence read as follows:

"Let me just lay it out for you, right? If I am, I'm just gonna say this. My temper, my sh*t, all that. All that said, right? And let's say, I'm a great man. A great man. I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my, for my culture and the world. That is actually the position I'm in. That's real.

"I'm not being a d*ck about it. I didn't ask for it. I've worked, and that's the situation. The woman that supports me - that I support, the work that - needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them ultimately. Last night, two nights ago, you did not do that."

Though fans have shown support for Jonathan Majors after the video leaked online, it is unclear whether that would be enough to get the Marvel actor out of this fix.

The verdict of the trial should be out soon.