"Saying this to a white woman is insane": Jonathan Majors’ audio clip with Grace Jabbari goes viral amid domestic violence trial 

The domestic violence trial of Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has a new development. Last week, new evidence was produced in court, including explosive audio shared between Majors and his accuser and former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

According to Variety, the evidence contains an audio recording of an argument between the former couple in which Jonathan Majors told Jabbari that she needed to be supportive of him and act more like Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife, Coretta Scott King, and Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama.

Since the latest evidence surfaced online, netizens have taken issue with Majors demanding that Jabbari act more like prominent Black women, such as Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King.

In this regard, an Instagram user commented under @theneighborhoodtalk’s post on the same.

A netizen slams Jonathan Majors for manipulating Grace Jabbari. (Image via Instagram/miashavon)

Exploring the contents of audio evidence in the ongoing Jonathan Majors trial

Jonathan Major’s ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, filed a domestic abuse complaint against him after he allegedly assaulted her in the backseat of a car in March 2023. Currently, Majors is on trial, and last week, new evidence was introduced by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, including an audio recording of an argument exchanged between the duo.

According to the audio transcript (dating back to a September 2022 incident) obtained by Variety, Majors asked Jabbari if she really loved him, to which the latter responded in affirmative. Following this, he also said that he wanted Grace’s friends to know that the kind of job he was on meant that she was “gonna be out of commission.”

“How dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace of our house when we have a plan?” asked Majors.

To this, Jabbari only replied with, “I’m sorry.” This is when he further added:

“Grace has to be of a certain mindset to support – Coretta Scott Kind, do you know who that is? That’s Martin Luther King’s wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama’s wife… The woman that supports me – that I support, the work that – needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them ultimately."

He also mentioned that Jabbari did not behave accordingly two nights in a row, thus disappointing him. Once again, she apologized to him and stated that she shouldn’t have gone out. Majors continued by saying that he was a “great man” who was “doing great things” not just for himself but for his “culture and the world.”

While Grace continued to express regret at her actions, Majors said that she did not stick to their plan of making great things together and simply went out drinking and was “clogged by whatever was going on,” which although seemed difficult for him to accept, he was “fine” and noted he could take it.

As soon as the audio clip went viral, netizens had mixed reactions to it. While some feel like Jonathan Majors said nothing wrong, others think that it was manipulative, gaslighting, and s*xist. Here are some of the backlashes from the comment section of @big_business_’s tweet.

Here are some remarks in his defense.

Apart from the audio recording, the DA’s office also released evidence, including text messages shared between the former couple in which Jonathan Majors threatened to kill himself if Jabbari went to the hospital to treat her injuries, seemingly inflicted by him.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital. They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something," Majors wrote.

To this text, Jabbari had replied,

"I will not go to the doctor if you don’t feel safe with me doing so. I promise I would never mention you but I understand your fear.”

Jonathan Majors then wrote,

"Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home” and “I will probably [k]ill myself. It’s not really contemplating any more…I’m a monster. A horrible man. Not capable of love. I am killing myself soon. I’ve already put things in motion.”

Photographs of Grace Jabbari’s injuries were also released as part of the evidence. Those included an X-ray of her right middle finger, which was bruised and had a hairline fracture. There was also an image showing a long cut behind Jabbari’s right ear.

Similarly, security camera footage from the site of the alleged assault was also released, which showed Majors running away from Jabbari as she was chasing him, as reported by Marca.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, December 13, Judge Michael Gaffey rejected a motion filed by Majors’ lawyers to dismiss the charges on the grounds that the prosecution did not have sufficient evidence to prove the assault and harassment allegations.

For those uninitiated, Jonathan Majors is currently on trial on three misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment, to which he pleads not guilty. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of more than a year.