Viral TikTok couch guy accuses the internet of 'gaslighting' him, as drama rages on

TikTok users were quick to brand themselves as investigators following the death of Gabby Petito, which struck the States nationwide. As the obsession with the case decreases, users of the platform have found themselves another TikToker to scrutinize.

Lauren Zarras shared an emotional video of her meeting her boyfriend whom she was in a long-distance relationship with. One would expect her boyfriend, who is now termed as the “Couch Guy” to jump excitedly to see his girlfriend Zarras, but that was not the case.

The Couch Guy stood up from the couch at a snail’s pace to greet his girlfriend. The internet also believes that the boyfriend was cheating on Zarras as he was accompanied by other women who were sitting on the same couch as him.

As TikTok users continued to question the stability of their relationship, the Couch Guy whose real name is Robbie, took to the video sharing platform to defend himself.

TikTok’s “Couch Guy” calls out platform users for “gaslighting” him

As the video of Robbie's girlfriend surprising him has surpassed over 32 million views, the infamous Couch Guy took to the social media platform to address concerns regarding their relationship. Under his username @souijawatchambassador, he posted a video which read:

“Couch guy here. Ur welcome for getting u off berries & cream tiktok, but remember: Not everything is true crime, Don’t be a parasocial creep. Go get some fresh air. Take care.”

His girlfriend Lauren Zarras also took to the platform to address the hate her boyfriend Robbie has been receiving online. She urged users to “stop the hate” but it did not end.

The infamous "Couch Guy" along with girlfriend Lauren Zarras (Image via TikTok)

As the internet continued to investigate the Couch Guy for “gaslighting” his girlfriend, the perpetrator in question had enough and accused netizens of attacking him online.

Couch Guy took to TikTok yet again to trigger a discussion. In a video which began with him explaining what “gaslighting” meant, he stated two examples which read:

“Are you being gaslit if someone on the internet tells you to get some fresh air after you scrutinize their private life. Or Are you being gaslit if thousands of strangers call you delusional for claiming to know your own relationship better than they do.”

A spew of comments appeared under his TikTok video, which read:

“NOW HES TRYING TO GASLIGHT US ABOUT GASLIGHTING US AND THE DEFINTION OF GASLIGHTING OMG”

“This… THIS is gaslighting.”

“> gaslighting is making someone question their sanity >tells TikTok we’re delusional for seeing what we saw.”

Another comment read:

“Professional gaslighter here. I will confirm that this is indeed gaslighting.”

One can view the @defnoodles Instagram post below, to read more into the discussion under the Couch Guy’s comment section.

Also Read

It seems likely that the Couch Guy will continue to be under investigation until another TikTok trend arises online for people to be preoccupied with.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far