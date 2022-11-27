Khorry Ramey emergency motion explained as judge denies Missouri teen’s motion to watch father’s execution

On Friday, November 25, 2022, 19-year-old Khorry Ramey’s motion to witness her father's execution was denied. This happened after a judge ruled that execution witnesses need to be at least 21 years of age, upholding a Missouri law that states the same.

According to NBC News, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a motion on behalf of Khorry Ramey earlier this week. They requested that the federal court allow the 19-year-old to attend her father, Kevin Johnson’s execution. The lawsuit was filed to circumvent a Missouri law that states that no person younger than 21 can witness an execution.

However, on Friday, US District Judge Brian Wimes ruled against the motion denying the teen's request to be present at Johnson's execution. Johnson was slated to receive a lethal injection on Tuesday, November 29, for the 2005 killing of a police officer in Kirkwood.

It should be noted that Missouri and Nevada are the only states that have an age limit for witnesses.

Khorry Ramey was two years old when her father went to prison

According to NBC News, Khorry Ramey, a nursing assistant, was reportedly a two-year-old when her father, Kevin Johnson, was convicted for the murder of a Missouri police officer. Johnson was reportedly a 19-year-old when he was sentenced to death. The father-daughter duo have reportedly been present in each other's lives since his incarceration.

Khorry, in her declaration to the court, said that her father has been the "only parent" for nearly her whole life and is the "most important person" in her life. The similarities between the teen's present age and her father's at the time of his conviction were not lost on Johnson's lawyer, Shawn Nolan.

Shawn said that it was ironic that Kevin was only 19 when he committed the crime and though they're still planning to go ahead with the execution, they won't allow his daughter "who's 19 at this time in because she's too young."

Missouri law states that a witness should be over 21 years of age to witness an execution. However, Khorry Ramey’s lawyers argued that the law violates the teen's constitutional rights.

The judge, however, stood by the law and said that it was "in the public's interest to allow states to enforce their laws and administer state prisons without court intervention."

Khorry Ramey released a statement after being denied the right to bear witness to her father's execution

After the judge denied Ramey's request to be present at the execution despite Johnson asking his daughter to be a witness to his death, the teen said:

“I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to be with my dad in his last moments.”

In a statement, she added that her father had worked really hard to "rehabilitate himself in prison." She said that she prayed that Governor Mike Parson will give her dad clemency.

Michelle Smith, the co-director of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said that Johnson has maintained a good relationship with his daughter. Johnson had also asked for a spiritual adviser, an older brother and his elementary school principal to be present during his execution.

