What did Stephen Barbee do? Texas executes man over pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old child’s murder

Stephen Barbee, a Texas man convicted of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her son, was executed on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The execution took place despite the inmate's lawyers filing multiple appeals to delay it.

In 2006, 55-year-old Stephen Barbee was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend Lisa Underwood and her 7-year-old son a year ago in 2005. Barbee, who was married at the time, allegedly did not want his wife to find out that his girlfriend was seven months pregnant. However, medical examinations revealed that Barbee was not the child's father.

The execution of Stephen Dale Barbee has been carried out by lethal injection at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville. Death was pronounced at 7:35PM local time. The execution occurred without incident.

Barbee’s attorney’s had filed multiple appeals to halt his execution, citing religious freedom violations. However, the court declined to grant the motion and Barbee was administered the lethal injection at 6 pm on Wednesday. Barbee was pronounced dead at 7:35 pm at a Texas penitentiary in Huntsville.

Stephen Barbee suffocated his ex and her son

In February 2005, Stephen Barbee suffocated and killed his ex-girlfriend, who owned a Fort Worth bagel shop, and her son at their Fort Worth home. The pregnant woman and her son were found buried in a shallow grave after they were reported missing when they failed to show up at a baby shower.

Initially, Barbee confessed to the crime, saying that he did not want his wife to discover his ex was pregnant. However, he later recanted his confession alleging that he was framed by his business partner. Barbee was convicted a year later and subsequently sentenced to death.

Jolie McCullough @jsmccullou Texas prisons confirmed Barbee was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.



Texas prisons confirmed Barbee was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. More than an hour and a half after witnesses walked in to the prison signaling the execution was about to begin. Typical time of deaths for 6 p.m. executions are around 6:30 p.m.

During his execution, Stephen Barbee made a final statement while the victim's family watched from the gallery. Barbee said that he hoped his death would bring peace to the people.

However, he did not directly address the victim's family in his statement.

Maurice Chammah @MauriceChammah The last words of Stephen Barbee, executed tonight in Texas The last words of Stephen Barbee, executed tonight in Texas https://t.co/uw7KESuNHL

Following the execution, in a statement, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson, whose office prosecuted Stephen Barbee, said:

“Our sympathy tonight is with the family and friends of Lisa and Jayden. We pray that they have peace.”

Stephen Barbee's lawyer made a last-minute bid to halt the execution

Stephen Barbee’s attorneys had asked the court to stay his execution, arguing it was a violation of his religious rights. According to the lawyers, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice does not have a clear, written policy on what spiritual advisers may do in the execution chamber. This was despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to accommodate the wishes of death row inmates.

The ruling further states that the inmates are free to have their spiritual advisers pray and touch them during executions. At the time of the ruling, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said that they had not updated the written policy. However, they maintained that they would review the case on a case-by-case basis.

Sister Helen Prejean @helenprejean Texas executed Stephen Barbee last night. The process took a long time because of severe joint deterioration which prohibited Stephen from straightening his arms or laying them flat. Prison staff struggled to set IV lines before inserting one into his neck. texastribune.org/2022/11/16/tex… Texas executed Stephen Barbee last night. The process took a long time because of severe joint deterioration which prohibited Stephen from straightening his arms or laying them flat. Prison staff struggled to set IV lines before inserting one into his neck.texastribune.org/2022/11/16/tex…

The U.S. attorney's office argued that Barbee's attorneys' arguments were redundant as prison officials allowed his spiritual adviser to touch him and pray with him during his execution.

Barbee’s attorney’s had also argued that the inmate's medical needs were ignored by the prison, as he would suffer extreme pain when strapped to a gurney. Lawyers said that the restraints would hinder the inmate's ability to strengthen his arm to receive the lethal injection, thus amplifying the pain.

The court dismissed the claims and said that the prison was preparing to accommodate the inmate's needs during his execution. However, multiple reports stated that prison officials struggled to find a vein due to joint deterioration, thereby prolonging the execution.

Earlier this month, 61-year-old Tracy Beatty, a death row inmate in Texas, was executed for killing his mother nearly twenty years ago.

