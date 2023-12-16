Who is Jonathan Majors's daughter? Children, parents, and projects revealed 

Jonathan Majors, the actor renowned for his Marvel character Kang the Conqueror, has a nine-year-old daughter named Ella Majors. Notably, Major's daughter is of mixed race. However, he has not publicly revealed Ella's mother. Majors first mentioned his daughter in a 2020 interview with People magazine.

In the interview, he emphasized the importance of her education and understanding of history. Majors has kept his personal life private, but he has occasionally shared insights into his relationship with Ella. This includes their shared activities like shopping, reading books, and memorizing poetry.

"She has to understand that it's actually not 'Black history'— it's American history. The way it's taught now; it's honestly the Jim Crow system of separate but equal."

The actor added, "We'll give it one month, 12 pages in the history book ... we'll talk about Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, MLK. Then we'll give you a little quiz about it," Majors said.

Who are Jonathan Majors's parents?

A still of Jonathan Majors, who portrays Kang the Conqueror (Image via Marvel Studios)

Jonathan Majors has mentioned being close to both of his parents. Although his father wasn't present for much of his life, their relationship dynamic has likely influenced his approach to fatherhood and his career.

Where did Jonathan Majors go to college?

Jonathan Majors attended the prestigious Yale School of Drama, where he graduated with an MFA in acting. Evidently, his time at Yale was a significant period in his life. This is not just for his education but because it was around this time that he became a father to his daughter, Ella.

Jonathan Majors's upcoming Marvel movies

Jonathan Majors has made a significant impact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly with his role as Kang the Conqueror. Furthermore, his performance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been well-received. Moreover, he is expected to continue portraying this character in upcoming Marvel films.

Majors' roles in The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are highly anticipated by fans. In addition, his role is a part of the broader Marvel narrative, involving multiple characters and story arcs.

What controversy is Majors currently involved in?

Jonathan Majors has been embroiled in a domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In a recent court appearance, Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer and movement coach, testified against Majors. She presented a key piece of evidence: an audio recording from September 2020.

In this recording, Majors is heard demanding that Jabbari emulate influential figures like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama. Not only this, but he was also heard asserting his significance in doing great things for his culture and the world. Despite these serious allegations, Majors maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

"I'm a great man. A great man. I do great things for my culture and for the world. ... The woman that supports me needs to be a great woman...Two nights ago, you did not do that, which took away from the plan..." Majors said in the audio recording.

Notably, the case took a dramatic turn with Jabbari's testimony. In her testimony, she revealed multiple instances of Majors' intense anger and violent tendencies, including jealousy and possessiveness. It must be noted that the central incident of the trial occurred in March when Majors was arrested and charged with assault following a domestic dispute in Manhattan.

This altercation reportedly started over a text on Majors's phone, which led Jabbari to suspect infidelity. Thereafter, Jabbari ended up in the hospital with minor injuries. Then, she alleged that Majors hit her face, twisted her finger, and grabbed her neck. In response, Majors, through his lawyer, denied the accusations and filed a counter-complaint against Jabbari.

The complaint filed from Majors' end claimed she was the aggressor. The NYPD later arrested Jabbari for assault in October 2023, adding another layer of complexity to the case.