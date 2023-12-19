Is Jonathan Majors still going to be Kang? Marvel fires Loki star after he's convicted of assaulting girlfriend 

Jonathan Majors, known for his role as Kang in MCU movies, has been fired by Marvel Studios, as per reports, meaning he will not be portraying the Marvel villain in upcoming projects. The news comes following his conviction for assault and harassment on Monday, December 18, 2023. Following the verdict, a Marvel spokesperson said the studio would no longer associate themselves with the actor.

A New York jury found Majors guilty of two charges on Monday, December 18. These include assault and harassment after deliberations. Notably, the conviction stems from an incident that took place on March 25, 2023. The incident involved a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, dancer Grace Jabbari.

More information about Jonathan Majors' case

A still of Jonathan Majors who portrays Kang the Conqueror (Image via Instagram/@jonathanmajors_)

Jabbari accused Majors of physical assault during an altercation in New York City. Upon investigation, the surveillance footage reportedly showed a physical confrontation between the two. Although Majors denied the allegations, he was found guilty. Now, the actor awaits sentencing, slated for February 6, 2024

Jabbari accused Majors of pulling her finger, twisting her arm, hitting her, and pushing her, causing her to fall onto the pavement. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Majors shoving Jabbari into a vehicle. Thereafter, he dragged her onto the sidewalk and subsequently ran away from her.

As per ABC News, Ross Kramer, an attorney for Grace Jabbari, expressed her gratitude for the justice being served. Moreover, she even highlighted the fact that it was quite difficult for Jabbari to recall the traumatic events:

“We are gratified to see justice served by today’s guilty verdict...Ms Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful...We are grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support," Kramer said.

When Jonathan Majors' case took a significant turn

Marvel has cut ties with Jonathan Majors after he was found guilty of assault and harassment (Image via Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)

The case took a significant turn when Majors' ex-girlfriend testified against him in court, where she presented an audio recording from September 2020. Upon hearing it, the recording became a pivotal piece of evidence. In the recording, Majors was heard demanding that Jabbari emulate influential figures like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama.

In the recording, Jonathan Majors was heard saying,

"I'm a great man. A great man. I do great things for my culture and for the world. ... The woman that supports me needs to be a great woman...Two nights ago, you did not do that. Which took away from the plan."

Furthermore, the recording revealed Majors expressing that the woman supporting him needs to be great. The claim reportedly reflected his expectations and the pressure he placed on Jabbari.

Meanwhile, Jabbari, in her testimony, admitted to taking full responsibility for calming him down during their altercation. She testified:

"I just kept saying I'm sorry and I took all the blame...I just took the full blame to calm him down."

Additionally, Jabbari recounted multiple instances where Majors exhibited intense anger and violent tendencies. In particular, she described an incident where Majors reacted with jealousy and anger over a mention of a dog from her past relationship, indicating his possessiveness. These accumulating incidents reportedly contributed to Jabbari's growing anxiety.

All these events culminated in the March incident that led to Jonathan Majors' arrest.