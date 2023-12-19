"Especially black men are at such a disadvantage that it is scary": Internet brings up Ezra Miller as Jonathan Majors is found guilty

On Monday, December 18, Marvel actor Jonathan Majors was convicted by a six-person Manhattan jury for assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. After a two-week-long domestic violence trial, Majors was found guilty of multiple charges, including one misdemeanor assault, one harassment violation, and two other unrelated assault counts and aggravated harassment, as reported by USA Today.

After being convicted, Jonathan Majors now faces the possibility of a year-long prison time for a third-degree assault charge. However, he may also go through probation and other non-prison-related sentences, as per the news outlet. On Monday, his sentencing was scheduled for February 6, 2024.

As soon as the news of Jonathan Majors’ conviction broke online, netizens claimed that Majors was declared guilty because he was a Black man. Some even compared the situation to that of actor Ezra Miller, who has been accused of assault, burglary, disorderly conduct, harassment, and grooming minors since 2022 but has so far not been convicted.

Social media users think Miller got away with his alleged crimes because he is a White man. They also added that it was unfair that Miller wasn’t fired by DC even after multiple citations, arrests, and restraining orders, but Marvel fired Majors as soon as he was convicted. In this regard, an X user posted the following:.

“Is infuriating”: Netizens slam Marvel as the studio fires Jonathan Majors after his conviction

As soon as Jonathan Majors was found guilty on multiple counts during his domestic abuse trial against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, Marvel Studios fired the actor who played the role of the mega-villain Kang the Conqueror (He Who Remains) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Deadline.

A studio representative confirmed to the media on Monday that they have decided not to move forward with Jonathan Majors. Since this news went viral online, netizens have brought up the case of Ezra Miller.

People on the internet think that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was let go by Marvel due to the color of his skin. However, they also believe that it was the same reason why Ezra Miller was not fired by DC and Marvel, despite facing multiple felony and misdemeanor counts, including drug possession, choking a woman on camera, getting into a bar fight, threatening civilians at knifepoint, assaulting a cop, and storing weapons illegally.

Miller has so far not been convicted. Here are some of the comments in this regard on X.

Others who fired Jonathan Majors in recent times

Apart from being fired by Marvel after being associated with it for two years, Jonathan Majors was also fired by his manager, 360 Entertainment, and long-time publicist, The Lede Company. This happened following his March arrest.

He was also let go from other ventures, including Protagonist Picture’s upcoming movie The Man in My Basement (based on Walter Mosley’s novel of the same name), an ad campaign for the Texas Rangers MLB team, and an unnamed Otis Redding biopic, according to Deadline.

The source also cited that Disney pulled the Sundance drama Magazine Dreams in October before it could be released globally on December 8. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army also stopped showing the ads featuring Majors following his arrest, as per The Guardian.

It is noteworthy that acting agency WME has continued to represent the Loki star, and so has his longtime agent Elan Ruspoli, who even testified in his favor last week at the trial.