What is the new US Army Combat Fitness Test? All you need to know as Leg Tuck requirement scrapped

On Wednesday, March 23, US Army secretary Christine E. Wormuth announced a new directive that outlines the systematic implementation of an updated version of the physical fitness test. The new format of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) is slated to be implemented from April 1.

In the announcement document released by the branch’s official website, Wormuth said:

“The ACFT is an essential part of maintaining the readiness of the Army as we transform into the Army of 2030.”

SMA Michael Grinston @16thSMA



Proud of everyone who worked hard to make the six-event test a reality. Gonna give a little more time to adjust to some new changes, then it’s GO TIME. Here it is. The #ACFT as approved by @SecArmy Proud of everyone who worked hard to make the six-event test a reality. Gonna give a little more time to adjust to some new changes, then it’s GO TIME. Here it is. The #ACFT as approved by @SecArmy. Proud of everyone who worked hard to make the six-event test a reality. Gonna give a little more time to adjust to some new changes, then it’s GO TIME. https://t.co/p27yQNlrAi

Following the news, many claimed that the test was solely updated to be more inclusive of women. However, the announcement cited that the changes were made after feedback from soldiers and an independent analysis by RAND Corporation.

Primary objectives of the recently announced US Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT)

The new ACFT will be implemented from April 1 as “diagnostic tests” taken by soldiers prior to deployment. Meanwhile, regular army personnel and active soldiers will have to take their tests from October 2022 and must complete the ACFT by April 2023. However, reserve personnel will have their testing begin in April 2023 and must finish them within a year.

As per the US Army, the new ACFT will now be based on “performance-normed scoring standards, scaled to age and gender.” They announced that the new test will include the addition of plank as the core-strength evaluator, replacing the “Leg tucks.”

Furthermore, the US defense branch is adding another “aerobic event,” where candidates would have to run 2.5 miles. The run/walk will be in addition to the list of aerobic activities including rowing 5,000 meters, swimming 1,000 meters, or biking 12,000 meters.

Other activities like three repetitions of maximum deadlifts, Standing Power Throw, Hand release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, and the plank are mandatory activities for all candidates of the ACFT. Meanwhile, participants will be able to choose either of the four aerobic exercises, which includes the new addition of running 2.5 miles.

According to the branch’s official website, the US Army recommends bent-leg raise, leg tuck and twist, along with a side bridge to train for the plank test.

Why did the US Army replace the “leg tuck” with the plank in their test?

On their official website, the US Army stated:

“Based on analysis of observed test data, the Army determined that the plank simply provides a more accurate measure of core strength for all Soldiers.”

They further cited an independent study by the RAND Corporation, which found that “leg tuck was not an accurate predictor of core strength for all Soldiers.” As per the study, the leg tuck required a minimum upper-body strength which made it impossible to measure the core strength used by the soldier while performing the exercise.

The statement in the branch’s website also insinuated that the adoption of the plank to measure core-strength in other US military branches (including the Marine Corps and the Navy) might have been another factor behind the Army adopting the new baseline test for core strength in soldiers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul