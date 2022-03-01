Steven Seagal in Russian army rumors debunked as alleged CNN report goes viral

On Monday, February 28, controversial podcast host Joe Rogan received a lot of flak for sharing a fake CNN report’s screenshot regarding actor Steven Seagal’s involvement with the Russian army.

The fake post, which has been making rounds on the web, showcased the 69-year-old actor in a military outfit with a gun. In the picture, Seagal was also surrounded by other army personnel. It mimicked CNN’s official Twitter handle with the blue verification mark, which deceived some viewers.

MMA Roasted @MMARoasted Breaking News: Steven Seagal has already captured a McDonalds in Gostomel and is not letting anyone near the milkshake machine. Breaking News: Steven Seagal has already captured a McDonalds in Gostomel and is not letting anyone near the milkshake machine. https://t.co/tdO1L9C2oE

This fake CNN report claimed:

“Intelligence agencies around the world have spotted American actor Steven Seagal among Russian special forces positioned around the outskirts of Gostomel airfield near Kyiv captured by Russian airborne troops.”

Steven Seagal’s involvement with Russian army amid conflict with Ukraine debunked

Other than the viral posts of the screenshot posing to be a CNN report, a faux YouTube video showcasing Sky News’ logo has also been in wide circulation online. While some of these posts claiming Seagal’s participation with Russian soldiers were believed to be accurate, numerous comments stated the truth about these fake claims.

Many viewers were quick to point out that the photos in the post and clips in the video showcasing Steven Seagal in the battleground were from his 2016 action films, Sniper: Special Ops and Cartels.

Why did many believe the fake claims about Seagal’s participation with the Russian army in the Ukraine conflict?

Many comments on these false claims cited the 69-year-old actor’s tax troubles and his fondness for Russia when defending the posts. In 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged that the actor failed to disclose around a million dollars in earnings. This fact was used by those who backed the falsified claims. They asserted that Seagal had allegedly fled to Russia to escape his reported tax deceit charges.

In 2014, Seagal spoke with Rossiskaya Gazeta and mentioned that he considers his friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a brother. The actor further backed Putin’s stance on Crimea. While speaking to Moscow Times, Seagal expressed his plans to apply for Russian citizenship, which he was granted in 2016.

Following his citizenship from Russia, Ukraine banned Steven Seagal in 2017 for five years for his alleged “socially dangerous actions” against the Eastern European country. A year later, the action star was made a representative for establishing humanitarian ties with the USA.

Meanwhile, last year, Seagal joined a pro-Kremlin party, Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth. However, while speaking to Fox News, the actor said:

“My prayers are that both countries will come to a positive, peaceful resolution where we can live and thrive together in peace.”

Seagal’s fondness for both Russia and Vladimir Putin is likely the primary reason the false video and posts went viral.

Edited by Siddharth Satish