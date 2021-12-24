Kelly LeBrock's net worth 2021: All about Steven Seagal's ex-wife as she calls actor a "Hollywood tragedy"

American actress Kelly LeBrock, in a recent interview with news outlet Page Six, dubbed Seagal as a "sad person" who has been a victim of bullying. The 61-year-old actress said she felt sorry for her ex-husband Steven Seagal, calling him a "Hollywood tragedy." She said:

“I think that he’s just a very sad person and he is what I would call a tragedy of Hollywood”

She added:

I believe he was very bullied as a child, very sickly, very weak and I guess people who are treated that way as children end up becoming lost as they age.

Steven Seagal has been making headlines for several years on accounts of sexual misconduct by many women.

The instructor-turned-action hero was first accused of sexual assault in 2018 by two women, allegedly happening in 1993 and 2002. However, no charges were applied to Seagal since both the cases were out of statute of limitations.

Following this, 11 other actresses like Portia de Rossi, Jenna McCarthy, etc., came forward to voice their grievances as well. Kelly LeBrock and Steven Seagal were married for nine years, from 1987 to 1996, and have three kids together, Annaliza (34), Dominic (31) and Arissa (28).

What is Kelly LeBrock's net worth?

Born in New York to Harold Arthur LeBrock and Mary Cecilia Traynor, Kelly LeBrock spent her childhood in Montreal, Canada and London, United Kingdom. At the age of 16, she moved back to the US to pursue a full-time modeling career.

LeBrock went on to appear in several magazines and editorial covers. She got her big break from Christian Dior ad as well as her Pantene's Don't Hate Me Because I am Beautiful ad. LeBrock also became one of Eileen Ford's most sought-after models.

In 1980, Kelly LeBrock started appearing in several films like Weird Science, Wrongfully Accused, The Woman in Red, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, and Hard to Kill.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, LeBrock's net worth is $2 million, credits to her appearances in several commercials.

What happened after Kelly LeBrock and Steven Seagal divorced?

Kelly LeBrock and Steven Seagal parted ways in 1996. Post her split, LeBrock decided to bid goodbye to the entertainment industry to live a simple life.

Speaking about her relocation to media outlet Fox News, LeBrock talked about how she wanted to raise her kids out of the spotlight.

My divorce was very much in the press. And I’m just not a Hollywood girl. Never have been. I never really liked the attention. I wanted to have dirt in my nails and be in the outdoors.

The actress further revealed that she lived in the wilderness for 25 years without any television because she wanted to focus on her kids.

I did the best that I could as a single mom. I have three wonderful children. I could always go back to my career. I could never go back to my children. Some people can do both. But I already had the fame and was done with it.

As per Page Six, LeBrock will appear in the comedy film Tomorrow's Today next, where she will be seen playing the ex-wife of a gangster.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha