"That man was running for dear life": Surveillance footage video shows Jonathan Majors being chased by Grace Jabbari, sparks wild reactions 

A newly released surveillance video from Jonathan Majors' domestic abuse trial showed the actor's former girlfriend/accuser, Grace Jabbari, chasing the actor down several blocks in New York on the night of the alleged violent March encounter that led to his arrest.

The video, played in New York Court this week, showed Majors seemingly contriving to get Jabbari inside a black escalade in Chinatown and forcing her inside as she visibly resists his efforts.

Majors then begins walking away from the car as Jabarri follows him onto the streets where a small struggle ensues and Majors is seen pushing her away from him.

Shortly after, Majors takes off running, seemingly to get away from Jabbari, who is caught on multiple surveillance cameras chasing him down several blocks. As Jabbari continues her pursuit, she encounters a group of strangers on the street, and they engage in a conversation.

As Jabbari continues to talk to the group, Majors eventually returns and instructs Jabbari to stay back and continue walking down the street. Jabbari follows him once again.

The video evidence was presented in the wake of Grace Jabbari's harrowing testimony on the stand where, among other instances of abuse, she detailed the violent incident in March that subsequently led to Majors' arrest.

While the internet appeared to be on Jabbri's side last week, the new video has sparked wild reactions online, including from a social media user who commiserated with Majors and wrote:

Grace Jabbari, a British dancer who met Jonathan Majors on the set of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, had testified that in March 2023, before she began chasing the actor down several streets, he struck her in the head, which opened a gash in her ear while they were inside the car.

She also alleged the actor grabbed her finger and twisted her arm during the altercation that was triggered after she discovered evidence that Majors had been cheating on her.

In response to the new surveillance footage played for jurors in New York Court that showed Jabbari chasing after Jonathan Majors after the alleged violent March encounter in his car, the actor’s accuser testified she tried to follow Majors out of the SUV demanding answers to what had transpired inside the vehicle.

Jabbari testified that instead, the actor tried to push her back into the car and then ran away from her, leading her to chase after him.

However, in the wake of the new video, the tides appeared to have turned on social media for Majors, who was previously bashed and derided over his actions against Jabbar online.

The video has sparked wild reactions as social media users appeared to commiserate with the actor, who was chased down several streets by Jabbari.

After the incident, Jonathan Majors reportedly spent the night at a hotel. The next morning, Majors reportedly found Jabbari passed out in his closet and called 911, suspecting she had overdosed.

Other trial evidence included bodycam footage and images of a gash behind Jabbari’s right ear, as well as photos of her fractured right middle finger taken the morning after the incident. Jabbari alleged that she sustained the injuries from Majors’s alleged assault.

Jonathan Majors, who has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges, claimed that Jabbari was the aggressor.