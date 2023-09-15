"Auditioning for a Coach Carter sequel": Jonathan Majors breaks up a fight between teenage girls, sparks wild meme fest online

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors recently came under the spotlight when he was seen trying to mediate a fight between two teenage girls. As per TMZ’s reports, the roadside tussle happened on Monday, September 11, near Hollywood High School, which is directly opposite an In-N-Out food joint.

Jonathan Majors was allegedly visiting the eatery during lunch hours when the incident took place, which is how he may have gotten involved. Videos have surfaced on social media where he is seen getting right in the middle of an intense brawl between two girls who seemed to be students of the above-mentioned high school.

In the wake of the incident, netizens have grabbed the opportunity to troll Jonathan Majors, with some even believing that the fight was staged. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented:

The post was in reference to the 2005 sports drama Coach Carter, starring Samuel L. Jackson in the titular role, where he takes up the job of a basketball coach and tries to change the attitude of the players and turn things around for the team.

“Stopping those kids from fighting when the camera starts rolling”: Netizens have hilarious reactions to Jonathan Majors’ involvement in a high school altercation

On September 11, during the afternoon, actor Jonathan Majors was reportedly grabbing lunch at an In-N-Out joint in Los Angeles adjacent to Hollywood High School when he noticed two adolescent girls who were allegedly students of the said school having a heated exchange followed by a physical fight.

This is when the Marvel star got involved and tried to act as a peacemaker. In fact, he got right in the middle of it and attempted to break things up while many passersby watched.

As per TMZ, Jonathan Majors not only intervened but also asked the girls to quit fighting and calm down. He explained to them that nothing was worth a dispute. However, the girls did not seem to listen to him at first, which is when Majors pulled them apart himself and got the situation under control.

The news outlet also reported that the girls went their separate ways after the incident. The source also cited that many students who were watching the fight did not seem to recognize Majors.

Witnesses made videos of Jonathan Majors breaking up a fight and circulated them on the internet, where they gained traction. In fact, since the clippings went viral, social media users have had hilarious reactions to Majors’ involvement in the incident, with some calling him out for trying to be a real-life hero while others thinking it was a PR stunt.

While it remains unclear where the school faculty was during the altercation, TMZ caught up with Majors a few hours later in West Hollywood to get a statement. He told the media source how he "just wanted to make sure those involved didn’t get hurt and hoped the girls were doing okay after what went down."

Currently, Majors is involved in a legal battle of his own with a former girlfriend who has accused him of multiple cases of assault and domestic abuse. In fact, he was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court in March 2023 on counts of assault, attempted assault, harassment, aggravated harassment, and more. So far, the actor has maintained his not-guilty stand. He is due in court on September 15.

In the wake of the trial, the U.S. Army pulled all their recruiting commercials starring Majors. Not only that, he was dropped as a client by management company Entertainment 360 and public relations firm Lede Company, as reported by Page Six. He also lost the role in the upcoming film The Man in the Basement, while his 2023 Met Gala invitation was revoked. The Texas Rangers also dropped him from their ad campaigns.