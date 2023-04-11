Marvel fans debate over Jonathan Majors' future in the franchise

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest supervillain and the star of the new phase, Jonathan Majors, who took on the role of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki season 1, is reportedly being removed by the studio after domestic abuse allegations surfaced against him.

With so much debate and discussion going on, it seems that Marvel has already started to distance itself from the actor in the poster of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's digital release.

Majors first appeared in the universe in Loki, where he played a different version of Kang, known as He who remains. His subtle portrayal was arguably the most interesting thing about Marvel, which has struggled to make the impacts expected of the studio with recent films. If they were to fire Jonathan Majors, which seems to be very much in the books as of now, the studio might face yet another setback.

LOKI S2 trailer is ready to go and will release within the coming weeks. Disney/Marvel Studios has not made a decision regarding Jonathan Majors at this time, as Kang is indeed in the trailer.

How are fans reacting to Jonathan Majors' alleged exit from the MCU?

While Jonathan Majors has instantly become a name that stars or studios do not want to associate with, some fans are mourning the loss of such a fine actor. Most comments made it clear that Majors deserves to be fired if he was involved in the infamous incident, but fans also acknowledged the acting prowess that the veteran actor brought in.

Jonathan Majors was allegedly arrested in New York City on Saturday, March 25, on charges of assault. A statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information read:

"A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female...The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

While Majors claims that he will clear his name, this incident will leave a big dent in the promising actor's career, including his stint in the MCU, which could become the biggest affected area.

Here's how some people reacted to Majors' alleged removal:

Grace Randolph @GraceRandolph I checked with my sources and I hear no decision has been made yet re Jonathan Majors - and he IS in the teaser trailer #Loki I checked with my sources and I hear no decision has been made yet re Jonathan Majors - and he IS in the teaser trailer #Loki

Jimmy @JimmmyG3 @GraceRandolph I mean if there is one thing that marvel might feel they can roll with us that Jonathan majors is playing a villain - not captain America. Still not acceptable what he allegedly did, but we shall see. @GraceRandolph I mean if there is one thing that marvel might feel they can roll with us that Jonathan majors is playing a villain - not captain America. Still not acceptable what he allegedly did, but we shall see.

That said, if Jonathan Majors is gone, it’s a massive headache for Marvel. They need an MCU Kang who is available for reshoots on Loki & the Marvels now



That said, if Jonathan Majors is gone, it's a massive headache for Marvel. They need an MCU Kang who is available for reshoots on Loki & the Marvels now

Who would you cast as

Black Sinatra Targaryen Zoldyck @Todd_Gully What happened to Jonathan Majors story? Why would Marvel possibly cut ties without all the facts when they roster is full of criminals lol What happened to Jonathan Majors story? Why would Marvel possibly cut ties without all the facts when they roster is full of criminals lol

Herotalkradio @herotalkradio1 Randomly thinking about the Jonathan Majors fallout over at #Marvel . I’m excited to see who the next Kang is going to be! Randomly thinking about the Jonathan Majors fallout over at #Marvel. I’m excited to see who the next Kang is going to be!

Amanda Romanello @abromanello Jonathan Majors Army ad back on tv but rumors that Marvel is firing him? What’s going on with this?? (Hoping these allegations are not true but giving space for the accuser) Jonathan Majors Army ad back on tv but rumors that Marvel is firing him? What’s going on with this?? (Hoping these allegations are not true but giving space for the accuser)

Additionally, several sources have claimed that Ryan Gosling, the La La Land star, will replace Majors as Kang. It is quite possible for Marvel to turn a character around completely without disrupting the story, thanks to the introduction of variants and multiverses in recent films.

Stewart Lawson @SLawson1417 Ryan Gosling has been cast as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Jonathan Majors is set to be fired from the role of Kang.



(Source: Deadline)



Ryan Gosling has been cast as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jonathan Majors is set to be fired from the role of Kang.

(Source: Deadline)

What's everyone's thoughts if this new is correct?

All the reports are still blurry with half-known facts, and it will take some time before the exact picture comes out in full light.

