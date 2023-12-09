"He texts like a serial killer": Concerning Jonathan Majors text messages revealed during domestic violence trial leaves internet baffled

In a string of explosive text messages, reported by multiple sources, Jonathan Majors seemingly urging his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari not to seek medical aid for injuries, as it would raise concerning questions.

The Marvel star is currently on trial over domestic violence allegations that surfaced after the actor was arrested in March for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The texts read in court by Jabbari on Friday, December 8, during her fourth day on stand showed the actor ostensibly admitting to being physically violent with her in a separate incident six months before he was arrested.

In the texts, Majors was seen trying to prevent Jabbari from seeking medical aid for her injuries, seemingly sustained after a fight in September 2022 in London. One of the messages read:

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital. They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.”

The texts where the actor appeared more concerned about his image than his then-girlfriend’s physical well-being prompted a social media user to comment:

“He texts like a serial killer."

A fan reacts to Majors' text (Screenshot via Instagram)

Stunned netizens react to Jonathan Majors' text messages to then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari

A string of explosive text messages between Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari has left social media users considerably baffled.

In the texts submitted into evidence during the ongoing domestic violence trial on Friday, the actor's former girlfriend repeatedly assured Majors that she would not blame him for allegedly injuring her head.

Jabbari also implored she needed medical attention in the texts exchanged in September 2022, after the actor urged her not to seek medical attention for the head injury. According to the text messages read to the jury, she wrote:

"I will tell the doctor that I bumped my head. If I go I'm going to give it one more day. But I can't sleep and I need some stronger painkillers. Why would I tell them what really happened when it's clear I want to be with you."

The actor, who was concerned about the legal implications of seeking out medical attention, also threatened suicide:

“Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home. I need love too. Or maybe I’m such a monster and horrible man, I don't deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable, I want to die.”

The texts have stunned social media users, prompting one to comment on the frightening extent of the manipulation. Multiple netizens warned Majors' present girlfriend, Megan Goode, to stay away from the actor.

While the texts were being read in court, Jonathan Majors, who has maintained his innocence, reportedly had his head down. Shortly after, he reportedly glanced at the jury.

If convicted, Majors, charged with misdemeanour assault, aggravated assault, and harassment, could face a year in prison.