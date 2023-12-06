Who is Coretta Scott King? Ex's revelations about Jonathan Majors spark Twitter meme fest 

Marvel star Jonathan Majors's assault trial currently underway in New York has unearthed alarming revelations as the actor’s ex-girlfriend took the stand on Tuesday, December 5 and detailed a pattern of psychological and physical abuse.

Jonathan Majors, who was on the cusp of breakout success, became involved in a domestic violence case after the actor was arrested in March 2023 for allegedly attacking his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Majors allegedly attacked Jabbari after the 30-year-old professional dancer saw a text message from another woman on his phone. Majors was charged with misdemeanor assault, aggravated assault and harassment.

Expand Tweet

During the first day of the trial on Monday, December 4, prosecutors accused Majors of inflicting a "manipulative pattern of psychological abuse" and physical abuse on his former girlfriend Jabbari, who met the actor in 2021 while working as a movement coach on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

On the second day of the trial, Jabbari took the stand and detailed a tumultuous and controlling two-year relationship that culminated in an assault on March 25. Prosecutors also played an audio clip recorded by Jabbari, a White UK resident, during an argument with Majors last year where he demanded she she behave like Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott.

Prosecutors played the clip referencing black activist and author Coretta Scott King, the wife of prominent leader of the civil rights movement Martin Luther King Jr, to paint Majors as a controlling abusive partner prone to violent outbursts when he didn’t get his way with Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors' audio clip referencing Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King sparks wild reactions online

The shocking revelations during the second day of the Jonathan Majors domestic abuse trial, including a clip where the actor demanded his white British ex-girlfriend to behave more like two powerful black women, Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King have sparked hilarious memes online.

Expand Tweet

On Tuesday, Prosecutors played audio recorded by Jabbari during an argument in September 2022. In the recording, Majors demanded that she should contrive to emulate Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King as he is a “great man” and needed a supportive partner who is a "great woman.”

"I’m a great man. A great man. I do great things for my culture and for the world,” Majors said in the recording. “The woman that supports me needs to be great. Two nights ago, you did not do that. Which took away from the plan.”

In response to the audio clip, a social media user quipped:

“Jonathan Majors asking his white girlfriend to act like a black woman when he could have literally just dated a black woman…”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Michael Perez accused Jonathan Majors of a "cruel and manipulative pattern of psychological abuse" towards his ex-Jabbari, often screaming and hurling objects at her if his needs weren’t met.

The claims resonated with the recent Rolling Stones expose where multiple people who have known Majors over the past decade, including production and crew members, alleged the actor, frequently charming and kind, was also prone to violent outbursts on sets.

However, Majors and his defense has maintained his innocence, claiming that Jabbari attacked him. During the first day of the trial, the defense pointed out that Jabbari attended a nightclub after she was allegedly assaulted by Majors, seemingly discrediting the prosecutor’s assertion that she was injured.

However, prosecutors claimed Jabbari accepted the invitation from bystanders to block out the alleged assault as she had done before.