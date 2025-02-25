"Majors wasn’t getting that chin over the bar" — Internet reacts to Jonathan Majors seemingly beating a fitness influencer in pull-up challenge

On Tuesday, February 25, @ArtOfDialogue_ posted a video of Jonathan Majors, on their X handle. The clip was reportedly recorded at a fitness expo in Colombia, where the Lovecraft Country actor accepted a pull-up challenge from a fitness influencer and seemingly outperformed him.

The tweet has since gone viral, with over 405K views and 3K likes at the time of writing. Netizens have reacted to the same, with one of them commenting:

"Majors wasn't getting that chin over the bar"

Some netizens praised the Magazine Dreams actor for his fitness, claiming that challenging him for pull-ups was a "bad idea".

"Never challenge a black man in athletics" - commented an X user.

"Y’all funny.. Swinging or not, he held his body weight and did mass pull ups.. For a long ass time.. NOT EASY.." - wrote another one.

"Challenging Jonathan Majors to a pull-up challenge seems like a bad idea" - added a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others criticized Majors' form during the pull-ups, claiming that he swung way too much and hadn't really outperformed the influencer.

"If Jonathan Majors was in the Marine Corps, he wouldn’t have done 1 pull up with all that kipping and bent elbows." - posted a fourth user.

"He was swing back and forth and not going straight up most of the video. And when he did start going straight up, he didn’t get his chin over the bar. He didn’t outperform lol" - commented a fifth one.

"This man was swinging like he was getting pushed from the front and back lol he’s super jacked but the influencer was much better at pull ups" - replied a sixth netizen.

"It looks like Majors was struggling and the other guy looked like he had much better form and he paced himself. Majors started out all wild and all over the place. I honestly think the other guy could have outlasted him if he stuck to it." - added a seventh one.

Jonathan Majors might get replaced in the MCU

In 2023, Jonathan Majors made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) by playing Kang the Conquerer in Paul Rudd starring Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, in March 2024, Grace Jabbari, Majors' ex-girlfriend, filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of subjecting her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship. Her lawsuit included charges of assault, battery, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit came months after Jonathan Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault in an altercation in Manhattan. The incident took place in the backseat of a chauffeured car, where Jonathan Majors hit her head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back, and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured.

Majors, who narrowly avoided prison at the time, was ordered to attend a yearlong counseling program at the time. He claimed that the altercation was a result of Jabbari flying into a jealous rage.

Per the Creed III actor, his girlfriend was the aggressor, while he was only trying to regain his phone and get away safely. Regardless of Jonathan's claims, he was dropped by Marvel Studios soon after the verdict.

According to a Variety article (published on February 10, 2025), Colman Domingo revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he recently met with Marvel executives about the replacement of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conquerer, saying:

"We talked openly about the landscape of Marvel and the Kang rumors. I am all about energy. I want to do things that make sense and bring gentle energy. I want a role to be mine, whatever I develop. Something didn’t feel right to me about replacing someone. I want to build something from the ground up that is my own."

In November 2024, Jabbari dropped her lawsuit against Jonathan Majors after reaching a settlement outside of court. Per CBS News, her lawyer revealed that the suit was "favorably settled" without elaborating on its terms.

