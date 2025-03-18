“I aggressed you” – Marvel actor Jonathan Majors in alleged leaked conversation with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, raising new legal questions

Jonathan Majors seems to confess in an alleged leaked audio recording from September 2022 to have “aggressed” his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, during a fight with dire results. The audio, obtained by Rolling Stone and released on March 17, 2025, captures Majors in a private conversation with Jabbari. In the conversation, Majors begins by saying,

Ad

“I’m ashamed I’ve ever…” but then abruptly stops himself.

He continues,

“I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

Following Majors’ past conviction for assault and harassment in December 2023, the tape has thrown new light on his actions. This newly reported leaked conversation now supports Jabbari’s allegations, including those of physical violence during their relationship. It contrasts sharply with Majors’ previous public denials of abuse, so aggravating his already complex legal problems.

Ad

Trending

Read More: "Can he be Kang again?" — Fans react as Jonathan Majors lands first movie role since assault conviction

The leaked audio of Jonathan Majors and its impact

Expand Tweet

Ad

The recently released audio has left many questioning the integrity of Jonathan Majors’ previous statements. In the 28-second clip, Majors acknowledges some form of physical aggression towards Jabbari.

In the audio, Jabbari confronts Jonathan Majors about a specific incident, saying,

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car.”

The actor replies,

“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah.”

The reported conversation continues, with Jabbari questioning whether his aggression was prompted by a simple argument.

Ad

Majors responds,

“Well, clearly, it’s more than that,” hinting at deeper emotional triggers behind the violence.

Despite the actor’s public denial of any intentional harm, the allegedly leaked audio could significantly influence the court proceedings. Defense attorneys for Majors may now contend with the significant disparity between his prior statements and the incriminating audio evidence.

A history of legal troubles

Ad

Majors’ legal troubles date back to March 2023, when he was arrested after an altercation with Jabbari in New York. The actor was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment.

Although he was cleared of more serious charges, the incident had already affected his career and reputation a long time ago. His December 2023 conviction for reckless assault and harassment led to probation and mandated domestic violence counseling.

What was said in the leaked audio makes the case even more complicated, especially since they come after Jabbari’s lawsuit in 2024. Majors was accused of a pattern of abusive behavior from 2021 to 2023 in the civil suit.

Ad

Stay tuned for the latest updates on more celebrity and pop culture news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback