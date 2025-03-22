Jonathan Majors says he "would love to play" Kang after Charlamagne tha God claims Marvel showed more grace to RDJ and Jeremy Renner

Despite being dropped from the franchise following his legal troubles, Jonathan Majors has expressed his desire to return as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). During a The Breakfast Club interview on March 21, 2025, he said he would love to play the character again if given the opportunity.

"Of all the characters I've played, Kang carries a certain novelty and a certain challenge for an actor. I would love to play it again," Majors said.

He further elaborated, "I love it, and when I was invited to the Marvel Universe to play, you know, of all characters—Kang—I loved it. I miss it. I want to do it again. The role is incredible. It is unique from any other role I’ve ever played."

Majors faced misdemeanor assault and harassment charges in December 2023. He formally addressed his recorded confession about assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, before shifting focus to his career growth, as reported by Cheatsheet on March 21, 2025.

Co-host Charlamagne tha God pointed out that Marvel had been quick to part ways with Majors, unlike with Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner, who both faced past legal issues but remained in the MCU.

Jonathan Majors addresses controversy, Marvel exit

During his interview, Jonathan Majors was asked about the audio recording that surfaced, in which he was heard acknowledging that he had pushed Grace Jabbari Majors and grabbed her neck. Instead of commenting directly, he said,

"Let the streets talk, you know?" Charlamagne then raised the point that Marvel appeared to have shown more leniency toward Downey Jr. and Renner despite their past controversies, stating, "You could be getting granted a lot more grace."

Majors acknowledged the situation but remained optimistic about his future, stating that he accepts his circumstances and believes his journey is not over. He emphasized his love for his wife, daughter, family, and art form while expressing his trust in God. When asked about rumors that Marvel might consider bringing Kang back, Majors responded,

"Man, here's the thing about Marvel, right? You don't know until you know."

He reiterated his love for the character and his willingness to return, adding,

"Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I love him. I love Kang. If that's what the fans want, and that’s what Marvel wants, then let's roll."

Jonathan Majors established himself as a central MCU figure by playing Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Disney+ series Loki. Marvel Studios chose to dismiss Majors after he got arrested in March 2023 and issued their separation in December 2023, as stated by Cheatsheet on March 21, 2025.

Downey Jr. had well-documented struggles with substance abuse and legal issues in the 1990s, yet Marvel still cast him as Iron Man in 2008. Similarly, Renner faced allegations in 2019 related to a custody dispute but continued to portray Hawkeye in the MCU.

Jonathan Majors acknowledged the difference in treatment, stating,

"I think it's fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love … and [he's] being allowed to work [his] art and be creative at that level. I didn't really get that."

His film Magazine Dreams, which received praise at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, was originally set to release in 2023 but faced delays due to his legal issues. The film was finally released on March 21, 2025.

"I have no doubt in my mind that it's going to happen," he said regarding his return to acting. "I don't know when, but we have things in the works."

While Marvel has moved forward with changes to its upcoming films, it remains unclear whether Jonathan Majors will be given another opportunity to return.

