"I'm living life"- Jonathan Majors speaks on leaked audio of him admitting to have strangled his ex-girlfriend

Actor Jonathan Majors recently spoke up about the leaked audio of him admitting to assaulting his ex-girlfriend. On Thursday, March 20, 2025, while discussing his upcoming movie Magazine Dreams with Complex, the former MCU actor revealed that he felt "grateful" for all the "work" he had put into addressing the issues brought up in the recording.

When questioned about what he had "metabolized" from the development, the actor promptly replied:

"Yeah, I'm living life."

On Monday, March 17, Rolling Stone magazine published an audio recording where Majors admitted that he assaulted his ex, Grace Jabbari. In March 2023, the Creed III star was arrested over allegations of domestic violence against Jabbari. Majors, for his part, maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

By December of that same year, the court found him guilty of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. It is worth noting that Majors' sentencing included no jail time, as he was ordered to complete a domestic violence intervention program.

Jonathan Majors is set to return to the big screen with his film Magazine Dreams

In the audio clip published by Rolling Stone, Jonathan Majors confesses to pushing Grace Jabbari against a car and strangling her. Per the outlet, it was recorded in September 2022, after a prolonged fight when the former couple lived together. In the 28-second audio, the actor can be heard saying:

"I’m ashamed I’ve ever – I’ve never (been) aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman – I aggressed you."

This prompted Grace Jabbari to remark:

"You strangled me and pushed me against the car."

To this, Majors replied:

"Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,' yeah. That’s never happened to me."

Following his conviction for misdemeanor assault and harassment, the actor received a 52-week domestic violence intervention program sentence. However, MCU dropped Jonathan Majors from his Kang the Conqueror role soon after, and he lost several other work opportunities.

Magazine Dreams, released on Friday, March 21, marks Majors' return to the big screen. Written and directed by Elijah Bynum, the film centers around an amateur bodybuilder wanting to make it big. It explores themes like fame, obsession, isolation, and violence. The film also stars Taylour Paige, Harrison Page, Haley Bennett, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Mike O'Hearn.

Meanwhile, talking to Complex about the leaked audio, Jonathan Majors explained he couldn't discuss it in detail, adding:

"I was so grateful that I had done my work, you know? And I’m continuing to do my work."

He continued:

"Because you’re talking about it. There were vibrations, you know? Reverberations. Same as everything before, you know? But I was just—I was happy I’d done my work, you know? I was happy I had done my work."

In a separate interview on the talk show Sherri, Jonathan Majors explained how he believed that God had a plan and he had "let go of control," adding, "Whatever it is, it is."

Amid the controversy, Majors tied the knot with fiancée Meagan Good in a private ceremony earlier this month. Talking to host Sherri Shepherd, he explained that his mother officiated the nuptials, with Good's mother acting as a witness.

The couple met at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in October 2022, but their relationship was confirmed in May of the next year. It was around the same time the actor headed to trial for assault and harassment. Good supported Majors throughout his legal battle, frequently appearing at the court.

In November 2024, during the Ebony Power 100 Gala, the couple confirmed their engagement in an interview with People magazine.

As Magazine Dreams hits the theatres, no other updates regarding Majors have been observed at the time of this writing.

