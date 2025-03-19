How did Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good meet? Couple reportedly ties the knot amid the MCU actor's alleged voice recording confession

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony after two years of dating. Citing a source, Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, reported that the wedding took place at their Los Angeles home with the help of their mothers.

According to the outlet, Majors' mother, a pastor, officiated the nuptials with the actress' mother acting as witness. The news comes amid the actor's preperation for his return to the big screen this Friday with his film Magazine Dreams.

Jonathan and Meagan first met at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in October 2022. However, it wasn't until next May that they confirmed their relationship. It was around the same time the actor headed to trial for assault and harassment. The charges stemmed from a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

"He wanted to protect me"—Meagan Good revealed Jonathan Majors once encouraged her to not date him

Fans suspected a relationship between Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good in May 2023 after spotting them watching a movie together at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles. At the time, sources with direct knowledge confirmed the relationship with TMZ.

Last November during the Ebony Power 100 Gala, the couple confirmed their engagement. During the event, they stopped to interview with People magazine, where Good showed off her ring, stating:

"We’re feeling great."

Majors then added,

"It’s a season of joy."

During the early days of their relationship, Good supported Jonathan Majors throughout his legal battle, frequently making appearances in court. In March 2023, Grace Jabbari had the actor arrested on allegations of domestic violence. Majors maintained his innocence, claiming it was Jabbari who attacked him.

In December 2023, the Creed III star was found guilty of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. It is worth noting that the jury did not believe that Majors intended to hurt or harass Jabbari. The actor received 52 weeks of domestic violence intervention program.

In a July 2024 interview with People magazine, Meagan Good discussed the early days of their relationship. She revealed that Jonathan Majors once encouraged her to not date him, elaborating:

"He wanted to protect me. I was like, ‘My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo. And also, I grew up in this industry. The things that I’ve been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless."

Jonathan Majors, during his January 2024 appearance on Good Morning America, told the anchor that Meagan was an "angel," adding:

"She’s held me down like a Coretta (Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s wife). I’m so blessed to have her."

When the actor accepted his Perseverance Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, he tearfully reiterated how much she meant to him.

While the couple celebrates, an audio clip of Majors reportedly admitting to assaulting Jabbari leaked online. On Monday, Rolling Stone magazine published an article discussing the alleged 28-second clip where the actor confessed to pushing his ex against a car and strangling her.

"I’m ashamed I’ve ever – I’ve never (been) aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman – I aggressed you," Majors said the in the alleged clip.

Jonathan Majors will be next seen in Elijah Bynum's Magazine Dreams. The film centers around an aspiring bodybuilder wanting to make it big in the industry, exploring themes like fame, obsession, isolation, and violence. It is set for a March 21 release.

