What does aggressed mean? Takeaways from Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari's conversation as leaked audio surfaces online

An audio clip from an alleged conversation between Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari started trending on social media on March 17, 2025. In the audio the Marvel actor was heard admitting that he was involved in aggressive behavior with Jabbari.

Notably, Majors was taken into custody in March 2023 after the New York Police Department received the reports of a domestic dispute at an apartment in West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, as per People magazine. The victim, alleged to be Jabbari, reportedly suffered injuries in the incident, but her identity was not disclosed at the time.

According to Rolling Stone, the viral audio was taken from a phone call of Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari that happened back in 2022. The latter reportedly told Majors in the conversation that he strangled her and pushed her against a car. Speaking to Jabbari, Jonathan said:

“I’m ashamed I’ve ever – I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman – I aggressed you.”

For the unversed, aggressed refers to a situation where an individual approaches or attacks another person aggressively, as per Merriam-Webster. While Grace alleged in the call that Majors strangled her, Jonathan responded by saying:

“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed’, yeah. That’s never happened to me.”

Grace questioned in her reply that Majors reportedly strangled her because she said something sarcastically. Jonathan then said:

“Well clearly, it’s more than that.”

Grace Jabbari's lawsuit against Jonathan Majors has already been settled

Following his arrest in 2023, the Lovecraft Country star was accused of assault, strangulation, and harassment after the victim allegedly told the cops that she was assaulted by Jonathan Majors, as reported by People magazine. Notably, the victim was immediately transported to a local hospital.

Towards the end of the year, two counts of misdemeanor assault and aggravated harassment were dropped against Jonathan Majors. The actor was still found guilty of certain accusations, including second and third-degree misdemeanor assault and causing physical harm.

According to Page Six, Grace Jabbari also sued Majors in March 2024. The legal documents included details of alleged abuse incidents that happened when the duo was romantically linked.

Rolling Stone also acquired the legal documents of the case, which alleged that Jonathan reportedly pushed Grace into the hood of a car and also covered her mouth with his hand so that no one could hear her scream for help. Apart from this, Majors allegedly strangled Jabbari inside the house and hit the latter's head on the marble floor.

Jabbari suffered a bruise on the back and Jonathan Majors reportedly told her not to visit the hospital by threatening to kill himself, as per Rolling Stone. A similar incident allegedly happened in Los Angeles where Jonathan pinned Grace and hit her on a wall at the same time, as reported by Page Six.

The case was eventually settled in November last year after Grace reportedly withdrew her lawsuit, as per the same outlet. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed at the time, and the case was closed with a joint filing from Grace and Jonathan's legal team in Manhattan federal court.

A report by Daily Mail states that Grace has been pursuing a career as a dancer and has showcased her dancing skills in various films, including Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Barbie. She is also active on Instagram, with around 7,000 followers.

