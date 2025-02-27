Who is Tori Brixx? Rich The Kid's influencer partner accused of assaulting her former friend

Lesly Bonilla took to Instagram on February 26 to accuse Rich The Kid’s partner and former friend of Bonilla, Tori Brixx, of assaulting her. The alleged victim took to the internet to share graphic images of her injuries and also shared what led to the attack. Neither the singer nor his fiancée, Brixx, had publicly reacted to the allegations at the time of writing.

On February 26, Lesly Bonilla shared multiple images of her injured eye, while alleging in the caption of the Instagram post that Tori Brixx, her former friend, was responsible for the assault.

Bonilla also stated that Brixx and Rich The Kid refused to take accountability for Brixx’s actions despite Brixx seeming apologetic over her actions through her text messages.

In the carousel of images shared by Bonilla, she shared screenshots of what appeared to be Brixx apologizing to her through messages. Brixx allegedly said in the messages:

“I know you probably don’t wanna talk to me right now but I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU MORE THAN ANYTHING Don’t tell Ruch we spoke I live [sic] you LEsly and I can’t do this without you”

For those uninitiated, Tori Brixx is a Texas-born model and musician who boasts over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She got engaged to Rich The Kid in 2019 and the duo welcomed their son in 2019.

Tori Brixx is a DJ

The model claims to be an “International DJ” on her Instagram account, and it appears as if she has released two songs, including 3AM and UH OH. She also claims to be an actress and a television host in her Instagram bio.

Her work includes her debut role in Facet Studios and the Dynasty Series. She has also been part of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out series.

She frequently shares videos of herself performing at clubs and other fashion content on the social networking site.

Prior to Rich The Kid getting into a relationship with Tori Brixx, he was married to Antonette Willis between 2016 and 2018. The couple is also parents to two children.

While sharing what Tori Brixx allegedly did to her, Lesly Bonilla revealed that the alleged attack happened in February 2024 when the trio and others were vacationing in Las Vegas to watch the Super Bowl.

Brixx had reportedly invited her, and they met in the city. As per Bonilla, Brixx had been upset with Rich The Kid as he was in the studio with Bia.

After finishing attending a Maluma concert, grabbing dinner and also running errands together, the trio found themselves in their hotel room where a verbal and physical fight broke out between Brixx and Rich The Kid.

After the same, Bonilla claimed that she tried to book a flight out of the city but was not able to do so.

Hours later, Rich The Kid asked Bonilla to call his phone as it had gotten lost in the hotel room. This led to Brixx “frantically” waking up and yelling at Bonilla and Rich about “whispering” by themselves. Bonilla explained via her Instagram stories:

“Mind you, we’re fully clothed, like nothing’s going on. So, she clearly is just on one. And she starts to get more aggressive, and she starts to approach me, she’s throwing things… She hit me so hard on my nose, blood just gushing out everywhere, and that’s when I’m like stop.”

The altercation also included Brixx punishing Bonilla on top of her head. The attack allegedly left Bonilla with several bruises and one of her eyeballs having patches of blood.

It is also worth noting that Bonilla alleged that Brixx was intoxicated and under the influence of drugs at the time of the alleged attack.

Bonilla revealed that she expected Brixx to cover her medical expenses, but the same was not done. Furthermore, she also stated that she failed to sue Rich The Kid and Brixx.

Bonilla also took to her Instagram stories that after she discussed the incident with Rich The Kid at some point, he allegedly stated- “F**k that b***hg Tori. She trash fr.” On September 16 he also allegedly texted her:

“Lmfaoooo I heard u tryna serve and sue me [laughing emojis] ain’t got none for your scam and I live in Texas fool.”

The story is ongoing with followers now awaiting a response from Tori Brixx and Rich The Kid.

