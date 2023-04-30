Who is Rich the Kid's fiancé and ex-wife? Rapper under fire over allegedly paying $35,000 in hush money scandal

Rich the Kid has recently been slammed with a lawsuit where he is accused of agreeing to pay a woman that he allegedly impregnanted $35,000 to keep it a secret from his fiancé, Tori Brixx, and get an abortion. The rapper also has an ex-wife named Antonette Willis.

Radar Online obtained a few court documents that said a woman with the alias Jane Doe had filed a lawsuit against Rich the Kid in a Massachusetts court. The lawsuit stated that the "Plug Talk" rapper held a private event at a hotel in January 2023 when they engaged in unprotected s*xual activity at the request of the rapper.

The rapper seemingly made a 'signed' agreement with 'Jane Doe' once they found out she was pregnant. He promised her $35,000 in exchange for an abortion and her silence. The lawsuit states that he still owes her $25,000 while including several details of the incident.

Doe also accused Rich the Kid of battery for aggressively touching her to keep her in the hotel without her consent. Her story states that he followed her after she left and got into her Uber with her. They then engaged in activities at her home. The lawsuit shows pictures of him on her home ring camera.

Rich, real name Dimitri Leslie Rogers, wanted it to be kept a secret from his fiancé Tori Brixx but the cat seemed to be out of the bag.

Rich the Kid and Tori Brixx have a 4-year-old son together born in 2019

Tori Brixx, formerly Tori Hughes, is an American model, actor and DJ. She made her debut with Facet Studios and DynastySeries and has also participated in a television show called Wild 'n Out starring Nick Cannon.

Originally from Dallas, Texas, the LA-based model joined the 1 million followers club on the social media platform Instagram in November 2015 and currently has over 2.9 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Rich and Brixx got engaged in 2019 and lived together in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in June 2017 after a home invasion at Brixx's house. They began dating soon after he filed for divorce from Antonette Willis.

Rich the Kid was married to Antonette Willis from 2016 to 2018. The former couple have two children. Willis is professionally known as Lady Luscious and is a well-known dancer.

She filed for divorce in March 2018, and demanded full physical custody of her kids while giving him visitation rights and joint legal custody. She also demanded spousal support.

Willis had accused Rich the Kid of cheating on her with Blac Chyna and India Love. She alleged that he was in a relationship with Chyna while being married to her and also stated that Rich abused her and forced her to have abortions regularly.

In light of these accusations, Jane Doe's case has come to the forefront. She claimed to have attended a private event hosted by Rich the Kid and "engaged in unprotected s*xual relations at the request," of Rich. The lawsuit also stated that:

"On Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, Rich the Kid assaulted Doe, aggressively and without permission, touched Doe and attempted to prevent Doe from leaving the Boston, Massachusetts hotel."

Rich was also accused of having “violently grabbed Doe and removed her coat to prevent her from leaving the hotel” and committing battery.

The woman allegedly left the hotel, but was followed by Rich the Kid who entered her Uber. Doe let the rapper travel with her as they rode to her place and engaged in intercourse again. The relationship ended with her getting pregnant.

Jane Doe reportedly wanted to keep the baby but decided to abort it after conversing with Rich the Kid. She agreed that the two had entered a signed agreement last March where the rapper agreed to keep the escapade a secret and Doe wouldn't bring up charges of assault in exchange for $35,000.

The lawsuit claimed:

"Desperate to keep his sexual encounters with Doe a secret from Brixx, in addition to having Doe (1) forgo a claim for assault and battery and to (2) forgo Doe’s contemplation of taking her pregnancy to full term, RTK and Doe entered into a Settlement Agreement (‘Agreement’) executed on March 29-30, 2023, which provided for financial payments to Doe by RTK."

Rich the Kid has reportedly signed the deal but has only made two payments so far that amount to $10,000. Still owing Jane Doe $25,000, Doe accused the rapper of violating the terms of their agreement and demanded he pay the rest of the money.

The rapper has not made any comment on the lawsuit yet. Doe's lawyer, Christopher Brown, chose not to comment on his client's case. Rich the Kid is set to release new music soon and the scandal could affect his sales.

