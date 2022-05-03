What did Rod Wave do? Arrest explored as rapper is locked up and charged with battery by strangulation

Rod Wave was recently arrested in Florida on the charges of battery with strangulation. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the rapper was arrested on May 2 in St. Petersburg, Fla., on a felony charge of battery by strangulation.

Although the circumstances leading to Wave’s arrest remain unknown, it has been confirmed that he is still in police custody. Wave’s representative and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office have not yet commented on the arrest.

Reasons behind Rod Wave’s arrest

The police arrested Rod Wave on Monday morning. Court documents obtained by Neighborhood Talk state that he was taken into custody related to an incident involving an unnamed individual.

Battery by strangulation refers to a third-degree felony that carries a maximum of five years behind bars, five years of probation, and a fine of $5,000. Further details are yet to be revealed by the authorities, and Wave is still under the custody of the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Neighborhood Talk also shared a video where Wave is seen with police lights flashing in the background.

Wave was arrested after he confirmed that he had finished his work on his new album, Beautiful Mind. He even confirmed that the record was on the way after sharing a freestyle over Future, Drake, and Tems’ Wait For U. He raps on the track,

“I turn my album in Monday, hope y’all can feel that. I asked my fans to wait on me ‘cause I waited for y’all.”

The singer has not confirmed the album’s release date, and it is unknown if his arrest will postpone the album's release.

What do we know about Rod Wave?

Also known as Rodarius Marcell Green, he is famous for his strong voice and incorporation of hip hop and R&B and is considered a trailblazer of soul trap.

The 23-year-old gained recognition for his 2019 single Heart on Ice, which became famous on YouTube and TikTok and reached 25th position on Billboard Hot 100. His debut album, Ghetto Gospel, also topped the US Billboard 200.

Wave’s second album, Pray 4 Love, was released in 2020 and reached the second spot on Billboard 200. His song Rags2Riches reached the 12th spot on Billboard Hot 100. This was followed by this third album, SoulFly, in 2021.

