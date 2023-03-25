"Cops really don't understand the law": Afroman police raid lawsuit sparks outrage as rapper responds to being sued 

A group of police officers has taken legal action against rapper Afroman following his inclusion of footage of them conducting a search of his home in his music videos.

The lawsuit, dated March 13, claims that the rapper exploited the officers' "humiliation" and "mental distress" for commercial gain without their consent and demands a share of up to $100,000 from Afroman's music sales, merchandise, concert tickets, and other revenue streams.

However, the Because I Got High singer cleared the air and gave his opinion on the lawsuit. He said:

“I’m using my footage, in my creative way, to compensate me and make up financially for the damages they brought to my house that they refused to help me with.”

meme bastard @mask_bastard Afroman is being sued by police over recording a rap music video using his own surveillance footage of them wrongfully raiding his place.



They are suing for invasion of privacy.🤣



Afroman is being sued by police over recording a rap music video using his own surveillance footage of them wrongfully raiding his place.They are suing for invasion of privacy.🤣https://t.co/KLkU8BR2v2

Basically, Afroman is talking about the damage caused by the sheriff’s deputies during the search of his home in Adams County, Ohio, which amounted to around $20,000. The destruction included the front gate, two doors, custom-made suits, baseboards, and the rapper's security system wires.

Speaking about the same, Afroman said:

"I asked myself, as a powerless Black man in America, what can I do to the cops that kicked my door in, tried to kill me in front of my kids, stole my money, and disconnected my cameras? And the only thing I could come up with was to make a funny rap song about them and make some money, use the money to pay for the damages they did, and move on."

CJ Ciaramella @cjciaramella The privacy lawsuit against Afroman by the cops that raided his house has some really great grafs. The privacy lawsuit against Afroman by the cops that raided his house has some really great grafs. https://t.co/CE8PxP18OO

Social media is now reacting to the situation, as many are infuriated after learning about the alleged lawsuit. One netizen wrote:

“Invasion of privacy when he’s using footage from his house while they’re on his property. I guess it’s true that cops really don’t understand the law lol.”

Social media users shared reactions as many were infuriated as they learned about the alleged lawsuit over the rapper's songs. (Image via Twitter)

The officers comprise four deputies, two sergeants, and one detective, namely, Shawn D Cooley, Justin Cooley, Michael D Estep, Shawn D Grooms, Brian Newland, Lisa Phillips, and Randolph L Walters Jr.

Netizens react to police officers' lawsuit against Afroman over the use of raid footage in music videos

After police officers entered the Ohio home of Afroman with a search warrant, the ordeal was caught on camera and was creatively used by the rapper.

One of the tracks, Lemon Pound Cake, features the rapper singing about the officers' search for drugs in his house, only to find lemon pound cake instead. Another song, Will You Help Me Repair My Door, includes clips of the officers inspecting his belongings during the search.

However, the music videos did not sit too well with the police, as they felt it was not legal to use the “raid footage.” Their subsequent lawsuit, however, left Twitterati unimpressed.

Kendall Rae @KendallRaeOnYT Afroman’s house was wrongfully raided so he made a song lmfao I love him Afroman’s house was wrongfully raided so he made a song lmfao I love him https://t.co/yyT4zxJKU6

As per the search warrant, the police officer's raid on Afroman's home in Ohio was allegedly intended to find evidence related to drug offenses and kidnapping. Afroman's security system and his ex-wife's camera captured the events as they unfolded.

However, following the incident, the rapper made a number of songs which resulted in this lawsuit. Afroman allegedly incorporated video footage of the police raid in the music videos for at least two of his songs.

