“These kids need to touch grass”- Internet reacts as 911 reportedly sees a spike in calls across the US as individuals panic over TikTok ban

The nationwide TikTok ban set in motion after the US Supreme Court upheld a law requiring the app to divest from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. This has sparked reactions across the country. The app reportedly went offline on Saturday evening, January 18, 2025, hours before the Sunday deadline.

According to The Independent, this included an alarming uptick in 911 calls from individuals distressed by the app’s unavailability. The ban stems from concerns over data privacy and TikTok’s proximity to the Chinese government. Passed by Congress last year, the law mandated TikTok’s removal from app stores if it failed to sever ties with ByteDance.

Despite the Biden administration’s assurance that enforcement would pause until President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20, TikTok took itself offline. A message appeared on the app informing users, "Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now," and expressed optimism about Trump's pledge to reinstate the app with a 90-day extension.

Meanwhile, reports of individuals misusing emergency services to express their frustration drew criticism online. Emergency services across the US were flooded with calls from distressed TikTok users following the app’s sudden unavailability. Social media users were quick to criticize the misuse of 911, noting its impact on resources meant for genuine emergencies.

"This is sadly a meltdown from addiction to that app. These kids need to touch grass," one user commented.

"Two departments in my area are reporting that they’re receiving a ton of calls. Shame on the parents for not teaching them correctly," another user stated.

"This is actually concerning—kids treating emergency services like a complaint hotline shows how deeply attached some have become to social media. Really hope parents use this as a teaching moment about proper 911 use," another user agreed.

The spike in calls has also sparked frustration about the misuse of emergency services. While some users mocked the panic, others viewed it as a wake-up call about over-reliance on social media.

"Have someone there that just writes tickets all day for falsely using 911 or whatever that is and at the end of the day ship em all out to the bad parents that clearly never taught their kids how and when to use 911.," a X user commented.

"Great, now kids can pick up a book and read," another user remarked.

"I pity those who are expecting a payment from TikTok to survive," someone else tweeted.

The TikTok ban and legal battle

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the TikTok ban followed lengthy legal proceedings, as reported by The Independent. TikTok’s legal team argued that the law violated the First Amendment, but the court disagreed, emphasizing national security concerns.

According to ABC News, while the law only mandated TikTok’s removal from app stores, the platform opted to "go dark" entirely, citing uncertainty over federal assurances. The Supreme Court's decision to uphold the TikTok ban has reignited debates about balancing national security with freedom of expression in the U.S.

President-elect Trump's campaign has expressed intent to grant a 90-day extension to facilitate negotiations for a US-based acquisition of TikTok. In the interim, the app’s unavailability has caused significant disruption for users, particularly content creators reliant on TikTok for their livelihoods.

The TikTok ban stems from bipartisan concerns in Congress about the app's ties to ByteDance, a company believed to be influenced by the Chinese government. The TikTok ban has disrupted the platform's U.S-based creator economy, which is estimated to generate millions in revenue annually.

As of January 19, 2025, the app remains unavailable in app stores, leaving its 170 million American users to await updates from incoming leadership.

