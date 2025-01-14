"Don't think you'll ever live down the Diddy stuff" - Internet trolls Meek Mill as he urges that TikTok be sold to him

Meek Mill is currently trending online after he wished to purchase TikTok. Taking to X, he wrote on January 14, 2025:

“Sell TikTok to me!”

His tweet came at a time when the USA is expecting TikTok to get banned in the country. Amid Meek Mill’s post, the internet is having varied reactions, with most trolling the rapper.

For instance, X user @ilymdj1915 commented on Raphousetv (RHTV)’s post on the same. Addressing Meek Mill, the user wrote how the rapper was never beating his connection with now-disgraced hip-hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Meek… that’s probably a hard no. I don’t think you’ll ever live down the Diddy stuff,” the user wrote.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“You can’t afford to buy TikTok? How much is your net worth?” a person asked.

“Fivio Foreign joint venture acquisition,” one person wrote.

“Drop a memecoin to buy it? MeekMock,” wrote another.

Others continued to troll the Dreams and Nightmares rapper.

“You gon need Diddy’s bank info to afford it bro ngl,” a netizen wrote.

“Hell Nahhhhh!! It’ll be shut down within the first 3 weeks,” another netizen wrote.

“He d*mn well knows he ain’t that rich. He’s talking about Diddy tok,” an individual wrote.

Exploring Meek Mill’s alleged connection to the Diddy scandal amid his TikTok-based tweet

In February 2024, a former Diddy associate and videographer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a s*xual assault lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder. However, Meek Mill’s name got dragged into it after streamer and music blogger DJ Akademiks revealed that the civil suit had the Wins & Losses rapper’s name redacted in it.

As per the court document, “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj” shared an alleged gay relationship with Diddy. Since Meek Mill is from Philly and he once dated the Anaconda singer, netizens theorized he was the one mentioned in the legal document.

Ever since then, Meek has refuted the claim and also warned Akademiks to “stop playing with my name.” Over the months, videos and images highlighting Mill’s alleged professional and personal connection with Diddy also continued to surface online, including one from his birthday bash in May 2014, reportedly hosted by Diddy.

Meanwhile, Sean Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution among others in September 2024. While Meek Mill initially maintained silence on the matter, two months later he took to X and wrote:

“They putting black men in jail off stories … I wish puff well he’s a black man I hope he didn’t do most of that sh*t they saying he did, Why yall so scared to talk y’all must got sh*t In closet! My past the streets it’s nothing to hide!”

Later that month, the 37-year-old rap artist went viral after he seemingly distanced himself by saying, “no Diddy gang” in response to a fan asking him about his connection to Combs.

Prior to that Meek Mill also took to X and wrote in a post how he was willing to offer up to $100,000 to “hire an investigative team” and “find out every specific detail” involving his name to the “‘Diddy’ Case.”

“I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving ‘Meek’ anything to do with buddy! ‘Something not right,’” he added.

In a follow-up tweet, Meek Mill even said there was a conspiracy going on and someone was powering “bad campaigns” against him.

As for the viral TikTok ban news, the Supreme Court is reportedly planning to uphold the law signed by President Joe Biden that sought TikTok’s change in ownership from the current China-based parent company, ByteDance, during its January 10 hearing.

The final decision is awaited by January 19 as TikTok’s fate in the USA remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, The Guardian on Tuesday reported that Chinese authorities reportedly held preliminary discussions about potentially selling off TikTok’s US-based operations to Elon Musk. However, TikTok officials told the outlet it was “pure fiction” and that the company was unwilling to sell its US operation.

