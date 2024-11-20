From blood on the beddings to razor blades by the hundreds: Property manager details alleged aftermath of party Diddy threw for Meek Mill 

On November 19, Daily Mail exclusively obtained the footage of a party Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly hosted for Meek Mill’s 27th birthday at the Parisian Palace in Los Angeles on May 3, 2014. Property manager Jason Haight told the outlet details of the party's alleged aftermath.

“The bedrooms the following day were disgusting. There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder, razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers and marble floors,” he claimed.

The caretaker reportedly explained that initially, he mistook the half-ounce of cocaine he gathered as "powdered sugar." Jason Haight also mentioned allegedly finding lingerie and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley the morning after the birthday bash.

The day-long party that ended around 3 am reportedly cost $25,000 in rent alone. It also had Meek Mill-inspired 24K Over-the-ear DJ headphones called Monsters, which are worth $199.99 each.

The property manager at LA’s Parisian Palace shared the video of the party which saw celebrity guests arriving including rappers French Montana and Lil Durk alongside comedian King Bach and many other artists signed to Meek Mill’s record label, Dream Chasers Records.

Exploring further about the birthday party hosted by Diddy for Meek Mill

According to the video acquired by Daily Mail, Meek Mill’s 27th birthday bash seemingly had masked exotic dancers on the stage and scantily clad female performers throughout.

The party, reportedly attended by around 900 guests, included industry insiders, security, and associates posing with entertainers. According to Jason Haight, the highlight was an alleged n*de woman on a table, covered only by small vinyl pieces, with sushi served around her. An alleged video showed waiters offering various sauces to accompany the sushi.

The footage reportedly offered glimpses of Meek Mill, Diddy, and French Montana standing on a stage-like platform to deliver speeches and laughing together, as someone from the crowd asked whether there was “liquor up there.”

Jason Haight told Daily Mail that Diddy’s personal assistant reportedly contacted him in April 2014 to book the party, which was held three days before Meek Mill’s official birthday on May 6. The 54-year-old property manager shared how Diddy reportedly wanted to host the bash on the night of the first boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Marcos Maidana.

“They requested that all interior bedroom door locks were to be ordered new and left unopened for their arrival for security purposes as they would need to supervise the installation. And both keys were to be given to Mr. Combs directly and nobody else,” Haight claimed.

Jason claimed that he was told around 850 guests would turn up, however, on the day of the party, the number far exceeded. He also called Diddy reportedly being “wasted,” which his guests enjoyed alleged drug-filled activities.

“I told them I have a detached guest house in the rear of the property and that unless they summon me I will stay there,” the property manager shared.

He recalled mentioning how Parisian Palace was a “period home” with solid, wooden bedroom doors and “brass mortise-type locks, crystal door handles, and skeleton keys.” However, Diddy’s crew was reportedly insistent that all their requests were met including installing new double-sided locks, seemingly adding that the price wasn’t an issue.

According to Jason Haight, Diddy allegedly had an insurance policy that covered all the costs, including the mansion, all of its contents, and even “loss of life.” Reportedly, the Bad Boy Records founder also arranged for brand-new smoke detectors to be installed throughout the property.

Notably, Meek Mill and Diddy have shared a close friendship over the years. In fact, the former was seemingly mentioned in one of the s*xual assault lawsuits against Combs filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in February this year.

While the name was redacted in the court documents obtained by media outlets, the civil suit stated that “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj” shared a s*xual relationship with Diddy. At the time, fans theorized Jones was indirectly talking about Meek Mill as he hails from Philly and dated Minaj from 2014 to 2016.

Meanwhile, amid Sean Combs’ September 16 arrest on the charges of racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, among others, Meek Mill has distanced himself from the case and even told a curious fan, “no Diddy gang,” while he was approached on the street.

