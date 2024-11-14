"You literally said yes daddy in 4K" — Internet reacts as Meek Mill says No Diddy, distances himself from rapper after years of association

Rapper Meek Mill recently drew criticism for claiming to be a part of the "No Diddy Gang" in a video posted on social media platforms. Apart from other accounts, the video was shared on X by @FearedBuck on November 13 with a caption that read:

“Meek Mill is now claiming to be “No Diddy Gang” after being Diddy’s best buddy for years.”

In the video, Mill could be heard saying:

“No diddy gang, Nick Millie, in real life, don't ever disrespect me.”

The video came amidst the Bad Boy Records mogul’s incarceration and following the widespread release of an alleged audio recording of Meek Mill and Diddy's supposed intimate moments.

Another Instagram video allegedly featuring Meek Mill in a swimming pool with a male voice in the background, possibly Diddy's, referring to the Philadelphia rapper as "daddy" went viral after this.

Meanwhile, once the recent video of Meek went viral, netizens slammed him for speaking against Diddy as he was allegedly involved with the latter. They took to theneighborhoodtalk’s Instagram post to comment the same.

Netizens reacted to Meek's recent video (Image via Instagram / @southernbellesclt)

On the other hand, some netizens took to @FearedBuck’s video to say similar things. Many thought that he was just covering his tracks and saving himself from the bash. Others pointed out that it was a “little too late” for him.

“Bro tryna cover his tracks,” alleged another one.

“It’s a lil too late for that Meek,” wrote another one.

“Someone bring out the audio tape,” urged another one, referring to the viral audio tape where Meek could be heard being intimate with Diddy.

Others also shared a similar sentiment. One sarcastically said that they were best friends for decades and now Meek’s pretending to not know Diddy.

“How is he saying no diddy gang after being diddled and diddling with diddy,” said one user.

“Wow, it’s so weird seeing this guy I barely even know around… I mean, we were only BEST FRIENDS for like a decade or something. No big deal or anything,” said another X user, sarcastically.

“Everytime meek mill go on twitter or says something i know he just be making it worse,” commented one user.

The legitimacy of the audio clip involving Diddy and Meek Mill hasn’t been proven yet

Diddy is now in prison (Image via Arturo Jimenez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Meek Mill recently drew backlash after he released a video alleging that he was in the “No Diddy” team. The video came seven months after an audio clip, allegedly of Diddy and Meek, surfaced on the internet.

The audio initially appeared online in April 2024 as a video post on X, with a subtext claiming it was a "supposed leaked audio" of the two rappers purportedly having s*x with one other. Meanwhile, the Instagram clip's text had the following words written on it:

“Diddy gives Meek Mill props and calls him ‘Daddy’.”

Nevertheless, in response to the clip, which first went viral earlier this year, Meek shared a screen capture of his X notifications on September 18 and voiced his dissatisfaction. He further claimed that the bots were being employed to plot a scheme to harm influential people like him. He stated the same, emphasizing,

“They manipulated these devices so bad. I’m not with ‘them'.... Nig*ga like me without a full school education gained world influence and a different education."

The singer then added,

"My voice so powerful as a black man from the ghetto worldwide they want it gone! Ima real king straight out the trenches under control of no human… they learned how to damage 'can’t stop us' of brands from bots and campaigns like politicians!"

However, there is no proof that the voice in the video is Diddy's. According to Medium's November 5 report, the recording was purportedly made as a prank after accusations against Diddy came to light.

Following the rapper's alleged s*xual misconduct and arrest, Mill's name also came up. At the time, this audio recording was allegedly utilized as a prank.

