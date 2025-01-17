TikTok CEO thanks President-elect Donald Trump for committing to help the app amid Supreme Court ruling

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has expressed gratitude toward President-elect Donald Trump for his efforts to find a solution to keep the app accessible in the United States following the Supreme Court's decision to uphold a nationwide ban. In a video posted on TikTok on January 17, 2025, Chew stated:

"On behalf of everyone at TikTok and all our users across the country, I want to thank President Trump for his commitment to work with us to find a solution that keeps TikTok available in the United States."

He further acknowledged Donald Trump's understanding of the platform, noting the incoming president's active presence on TikTok, where his content has garnered over 60 billion views.

The remarks came after a Supreme Court ruling on January 17, 2025, which upheld the Protecting Americans from Foreign Controlled Applications Act. The ruling mandates TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. operations or face a ban effective January 19. The recent ruling cites national security concerns over data privacy and the platform's connection to China.

Donald Trump's role in TikTok's future

The Supreme Court's decision concluded a years-long battle over TikTok's ownership and operations in the U.S. The ruling emphasized Congress's findings that TikTok's data practices posed a significant risk to national security due to ByteDance's ties to China. As per a report by Deadline, the justices stated:

"Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns."

The law targets app stores like Apple and Google, mandating them to block TikTok downloads. While existing users may temporarily retain access, updates would cease, potentially rendering the app unusable over time.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Neil Gorsuch each issued concurring opinions. The Court concluded that the Act's provisions do not violate First Amendment protections as they are content-neutral and address legitimate government interests.

The Biden administration has deferred the enforcement of the ban to the Donald Trump administration, which begins on January 20. Trump, who previously attempted to ban TikTok during his first term, has since shifted his stance, expressing opposition to a complete shutdown. Suggesting he might delay enforcement through executive action, Trump told CNN on January 17:

"It ultimately goes up to me, so you’re going to see what I’m going to do."

Donald Trump is considering a 60-to-90-day extension for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. operations, as reported by Deadline. Chew met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week and is expected to attend the inauguration.

TikTok's future hinges on its ability to find a U.S.-based buyer that satisfies government concerns. Potential suitors include Project Liberty, which has proposed acquiring TikTok without its current algorithm, and past bidders such as Oracle and Microsoft, as per Deadline. However, the Chinese government's approval is necessary for any sale involving TikTok's proprietary algorithm, complicating negotiations.

The app's impending ban would significantly impact its 170 million U.S. users and the broader creator economy. Competitors like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels stand to benefit, while some users have already begun exploring alternative platforms.

As the January 19 deadline looms, TikTok is reportedly preparing to go dark in the U.S., a move intended to highlight the consequences of the ban. The Biden administration, which signed the law in 2024, has maintained its position that TikTok should operate under non-Chinese ownership to ensure data security.

