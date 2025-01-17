Who is Ro Khanna? US Senator's petition to save TikTok from a ban receives thousands of signatures 

California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna has garnered thousands of signatures on his petition that hopes to save TikTok from getting banned. This comes after the Supreme Court announced that the video-sharing platform would disappear from app stores on January 19, 2025, unless the US version of the app is sold to another company.

As per Newsweek on January 16, Ro Khanna has been one of the most consistent supporters of TikTok and was one of the 58 representatives who initially voted against the platform’s ban. He has now called for a 270-day extension on the ban to allow the parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, to sell the platform, or to let the Trump administration decide the final outcome regarding the platform.

Ro Khanna’s petition reads:

“Over 170 million Americans use TikTok to connect with others, run small businesses, gain knowledge and information, and so much more. Banning TikTok, especially without concrete evidence of foreign interference, threatens our constitutionally protected freedom of speech and impacts the livelihoods of content creators and small businesses who rely on this unique platform.”

As per Newsweek, his petition garnered over 480,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Representative Ro Khanna represents California’s 17th Congressional District, located in Silicon Valley. The politician is currently serving his fifth term and is also serving as the vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Additionally, he is on the House Armed Services Committee, the Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems, and is also the co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, among other positions.

As per his official website, Ro Khanna is an ardent supporter of restoring America’s manufacturing and technology leadership while helping the labor movement, and he also aims to advance the U.S.'s leadership in climate, human rights, and global diplomacy.

Ro Khanna is supported by Senator Ed Markey, who argued against the ban of TikTok

Senators Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Ron Wyden of Oregon, and Cory Booker of California, all of whom are Democrats, also took to the Senate floor on January 15 to argue against the ban of TikTok. As per Santa Clara News on January 16, Markey said:

“The TikTok ban was rushed through without sufficient consideration of the profound consequences it would have on the 170 million Americans who use the platform.”

He went on to explain how TikTok has become a vital platform used by users during emergencies, like the Los Angeles wildfires, to earn money for basic necessities and medical care, and to “build community in challenging times.”

Ro Khanna created the petition following the Extend the TikTok Deadline Act, the legislation created by him, Markey, Wyden, and Booker to delay the ban but was blocked by the Senate. Meanwhile, Khanna also said in his petition:

“If Congress truly wants to protect Americans’ private data, banning TikTok is not the solution. We must pursue options that strengthen civil liberties, not inhibit them.”

On the other hand, many have been discussing how Donald Trump taking office will impact the app’s ban. As per Newsweek, he is said to be considering a range of options, including a “viable” deal that will save the app. Furthermore, Representative Mike Waltz, who Trump picked as national security adviser, said in an interview with Fox News:

“We will put measures in place to keep TikTok from going dark.”

Waltz further stated that the act that will enforce the ban allows a 90-day extension if there is any “significant progress” in the US version of the app moving towards a sale. He added,

“Essentially that buys President Trump time to keep TikTok going.”

Netizens now wait to see what will happen to the platform with the ban date looming closer.

