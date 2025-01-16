“Maybe banning tiktok is for the better” — Netizens react as Duolingo reports 216% surge in US users learning Mandarin after shift to RedNote

Language learning app Duolingo reported a 216% surge in US users learning Mandarin as TikTok users migrated to RedNote. On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the learning app took to X to share the user statistics, writing:

"Learning Mandarin out of spite? You're not alone. We’ve seen a ~216% growth in new Chinese (Mandarin) learners in the US compared to this time last year."

As the US government's planned ban on ByteDance-owned (a Chinese company) app TikTok draws near, users have taken to downloading alternative apps, including RedNote (aka Xiaohongshu). With the latter app's default language being Mandarin, it seems many in the country have started learning the language on Duolingo.

As news of the development went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

Many were skeptical of the shift, some even criticizing that people were not focusing on bigger issues. Here are some comments seen on X:

"tik tok users would rather learn the most difficult language in the world than move to Reels," one joked.

"Americans rly care about tiktok more than their other big issues," another commented.

"The same americans that confuse " your " with " you're " ??" one reacted.

Others questioned the move to ban TikTok itself, one even calling it a win in Duolingo's favor.

"Can't remember the last time government censorship backfired this spectacularly. They wanted to prevent Chinese influence and have an entire generation trying to learn Mandarin now," a person noted.

"tiktok ban working flawlessly," another added.

"This is huge for duolingo," a user stated.

Duolingo saw a 36% rise in US downloads last week across the App Store and Google Play

In recent days, several netizens have begun learning Mandarin to allegedly help navigate RedNote's Mandarin-based platform. According to Tribune, citing Duolingo, the app saw a notable increase in American users enrolling in Mandarin courses, especially since mid-January, coinciding with RedNote’s popularity.

The language learning app's marketing team also shared a humorous tweet on Tuesday referencing the shift, writing:

"oh so NOW you’re learning mandarin."

According to the publication, which cites data from app intelligence provider Appfigures, Duolingo saw a 36% boost in US downloads across third-party services (both Apple's App Store and Google Play). According to TechCrunch.com, the application was ranked in the 40s for Top Apps (not including games) last week and is currently in the No. 22 spot.

The U.S. government has been pushing to ban TikTok since 2020, citing national security risks. In April 2024, President Biden signed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act into law (with bipartisan support). The law bans third-party services like Google or Apple from hosting apps controlled by foreign adversaries like China.

Essentially, if ByteDance didn't divest from the platform, the app would be banned starting January 19. In response, TikTok appealed to the Supreme Court to pause the incoming law. The hearing began on Friday. However, the justice has less than a week to deliberate and issue a ruling.

Ahead of the hearing, the company announced that it plans to shut down operations in America if the ban is not blocked or delayed.

