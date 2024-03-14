"What's the issue with TikTok?"- Bianca Knight reacts to TikTok ban bill passed by the House of Representatives

Bianca Knight, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist, recently reacted to the bill aiming to ban TikTok in the US. The House of Representatives passed the bill on Thursday to ban the application for security reasons.

Even though the upper house of the US or the Senate is yet to pass the bill, this news has taken the internet by storm. Moreover, President Joe Biden has confirmed that he is ready to sign the bill as soon as it lands on his desk. This course of action comes after the growing influence of the application in the US.

The bill will give ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, approximately six months to sell its stakes. The members of the Senate have also welcomed the house vote over the passage of the bill. Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio said in a statement:

"We are united in our concern about the national security threat posed by TikTok - a platform with enormous power to influence and divide Americans whose parent company ByteDance remains legally required to do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party"

However, Bianca Knight criticized the bill to ban TikTok on social media as she felt that there were many other important topics to discuss and vote on other than banning TikTok. She posted on X (formerly Twitter):

What’s the issue with TikTok? Like, it’s THIS serious that they’re voting to ban it? Just seems like there are so many other things they could be meeting about and voting on… and they’re in there talkin about TIKTOK?

Expand Tweet

Bianca Knight lauds Noah Lyles for his amazing work ethic

Bianca Knight recently applauded the six-time world champion Noah Lyles for his competitiveness and also elaborated on what separates him from other athletes.

Knight had earlier taken a dig at the 26-year-old after he was unexpectedly included in the 4x400m relay at the World Indoor Athletics Championship despite having no prior experience in the discipline. However, in a series of tweets later on, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist was highly appreciative of Lyles.

"I wanna shout Noah Lyles out for being one of them ones who puts themselves in position to talk the way he does. Outside of his talent, he actually shows up. Indoor, outdoor … he doesn’t even take the bye. And that’s what separates him."

Expand Tweet