"He actually shows up" - Bianca Knight on what "separates" Noah Lyles

Former American track and field athlete Bianca Knight has opened up about the differences between six-time world champion Noah Lyles and the other athletes. Knight has stated that Lyles' sheer will to compete has made him one of the current era's greatest track and field athletes.

Knight had earlier seemingly taken a dig at the 26-year-old and the USATF after his sudden inclusion in the final 4x400m relay team during the World Athletics Indoor Championships, even though he lacked experience in the discipline.

However, in a series of tweets later on, the former Olympic gold medalist was highly appreciative of Lyles. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"I wanna shout Noah Lyles out for being one of them ones who puts themselves in position to talk the way he does. Outside of his talent, he actually shows up. Indoor, outdoor … he doesn’t even take the bye. And that’s what separates him."

Knight has also stated in her tweet that the track and field sport is dying due to favoritism and politics from the organizations. The 35-year-old then urged young athletes to show up on the track and compete rather than just 'train and tweet'.

She added:

"Outside of Tara Davis & Noah right now, we don’t have those athletes who WANT TO BE IN THE FIRE AT ALL TIMES. Nothin will change unless y’all all do the same. You r only as good as your last performance. Show up. Throw. Jump. All that. We wanna see y’all on the track/n the fld"

The University of Charlotte pays tribute to Bianca Knight

After her retirement, Bianca Knight has devoted considerable time to the development of young and aspiring athletes so that they can make a career in track and field.

Due to this honorary initiative from the 35-year-old, the University of Charlotte paid tribute to the former Olympic gold medalist during Black History Month in February.

The university has hired Knight among their Track and Field Coaching Staff due to her immense experience in the discipline. The Mississippi native joined the university last year and will be responsible for the better development of the young athletes in the university.

Jake Krolick, the Director of Track and Field at the University said:

"Coach Knight has spent a lot of time over the past decade working with athletes of various levels and backgrounds in track and field. She is exactly who we need to guide our young group of sprinters."

Bianca Knight also recently launched an app namely BK Trackstars, which helps young athletes and coaches with tips and resources.