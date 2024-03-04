"Michael Johnson got the Olympic schedule changed so this is nothing new" - Fans react to Bianca Knight stance on Noah Lyles' 4×400m relay drama

American athlete Bianca Knight received traction after she took a jibe at Noah Lyles’s unplanned participation in the 4x400m men’s relay race at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships. She urged her fans to “pay attention” to the actions and statements of athletes. After 2022 world champion Fred Kerley, Knight was one of the athletes who reacted to the surprise inclusion.

On Sunday, March 3, Noah Lyles made headlines after he joined Team USA’s men’s relay team. The American athlete had previously expressed his wish to win a ‘fourth medal’ in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. However, despite his lack of experience in the event, he was selected for the event by USATF.

Lyles’s unexpected entry into Team USA’s relay team was followed by reactions from fans and athletes alike. Fred Kerley, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 100m silver medalist, blatantly called out USATF for their “favoritism”.

After Kerley, the 2012 London Olympics gold medalist, Bianca Knight also shared her thoughts on the situation:

"This is why you guys have to pay attention. Our sport is more about storylines than it is ability. If a big name says they want to get X amount of medals at a major championship, things will be moved around to make that happen. It’s been happening."

Expand Tweet

In no time, fans expressed their reaction to Knight's statement, with one of the fans also allegedly accusing legend Michael Johnson of changing event schedules.

"Facts, Michael Johnson got the Olympic schedule changed so this ain’t nothing new."

Expand Tweet

Another fan agreed with Knight’s statement:

"This is so true."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions :

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles replied to Fred Kerley’s reaction to his 4x400m relay race participation

Lyles at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

Besides winning the silver medal in the 60m race, Noah Lyles also won the silver in the 4x400m relay race. The 26-year-old contributed as the third lead in the four-member Team USA.

However, Lyles’s surprise entrance into the national team did not impress the fans and athletes, as Fred Kerley expressed his disappointment on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:

“@usatf y’all play that favoritism like mf. Yall like puppets. For sure yes man”

Expand Tweet

He added,

“Man I tell you last 3 year we been asking to be in that ish f**k that Olympic storyline s**t yall puppets no in between either.”

Expand Tweet

After the race, the six-time world champion responded to his contemporary during an interview with the Citius Magazine:

“I mean he could be here but he ain't so if you mad at that, come on out.”