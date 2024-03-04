"If he’s mad, he should come out here" - Noah Lyles hits back at Fred Kerley calling USATF "puppets" over 4x400m team selection

Noah Lyles has just hit back at Fred Kerley’s comments where the latter called the USATF 'puppets' and accused them of favoritism. It seemingly started when Lyles was chosen to run the 4x400m relay final at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The team that ran in the final consisted of Jacory Patterson, Matthew Boling, Lyles, and Christopher Bailey. Trevor Bassitt and Kerley found no place in the team.

Bassitt originally ran the 4x400m qualifying, helping America reach the final with a split of 46.30. However, for unknown reasons, the USATF decided to let Lyles run the finals instead of Bassitt, who is a two-time World Champion in the event.

Kerley, the 2019 4x400m relay World Champion, was quick to publicly showcase his discontent, letting fans and the USATF know exactly what he thought of the team they picked for the final in Glasgow.

The American sprinter accused the organization of being “puppets and yes men,” writing on X (formerly Twitter),

“@usatf y’all play that favoritism like mf. Yall like puppets. For sure yes man.”

He added:

“Man I tell you last 3 year we been asking to be in that ish f**k that Olympic storyline s**t yall puppets no in between either.”

It is worth mentioning that Noah Lyles publicly stated his intentions to compete in the 4x400m relay at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

For Lyles, his leg in the relay couldn't have gone better. The 100 and 200m World Champion clocked a 45.68, the fastest split of the third leg, and helped America to silver and a season-best of 3:02.60.

Post the race, the now two-time World Indoor Championships silver medalist dismissed Fred Kerley's criticism in a single line, telling Citius Magazine (02:30):

“I mean he could be here but he ain't so if you mad at that, come on out.”

Noah Lyles' exploits in Glasgow and what they spell for the Paris Olympics

Many were surprised when Noah Lyles announced his intentions to race in Glasgow in February, but the 26-year-old has proved the skeptics wrong.

Lyles qualified for the short sprint by beating long-time rival Christian Coleman for the first time ever in the 60m. While he wasn't able to produce a repeat of that performance in Glasgow, the Olympian’s silver in the 60m makes him a much stronger threat in Paris.

If there was any weakness that the American had going into the Games, it was his start. Now, having consistently hovered around the 6.4 seconds mark in the 60m, Lyles has become an overwhelming favorite for gold in both the 100 and 200m in Paris.

Additionally, last year, the sprinter announced his intentions to compete for four gold medals in Paris, competing in the 4x400m at the Games alongside the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. While many were critical of his lofty target, Noah Lyles’ 4x400m silver at the World Indoor Championships might help him make the team for that same event in Paris.