“I’m not going to say no to that” - Noah Lyles plans to win four gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics

100m and 200m world champion Noah Lyles has set his eyes on the four gold medals ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old revealed that he is planning to compete in a new category. It will be an addition to Lyles’s 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay races in which he already has gold medals.

Noah Lyles is planning the surprise the world again at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The athlete revealed that he will also be competing in the 4x400m race. If he triumphs in his attempt in this category, he could end up boasting four gold medals at the upcoming Olympics.

In an interview with World Athletics, Lyles shared that “a close friend” suggested the idea of winning four gold medals instead of three at the 2024 Olympics. His friend reminded him of his high school days,

“I remember when you were in high school, I watched you at Penn Relays go from second to last to first in the 4x400m, chasing down all those Jamaicans - there’s your fourth medal.”

The words convinced Noah Lyles to train for the 4x400m race. He told in the interview,

“I’ve never had somebody tell me something that has thrown my out-of-the-box thinking to inside-the-box, but that was like: okay, I’m not going to say no to that. Because after what I did at Budapest and seeing what my body can handle, if I train for it, okay, let’s take a shot. It’s the last race, there’s nothing to lose. If I’m in shape for it and I’ve trained for it all year, sure let’s take a crack at it. If they allow me, if they need me and they are willing - let’s go, let’s take it.”

Noah Lyles explained his self-belief was not his arrogance

Lyles at OMEGA Panel Discussion

Noah Lyles is currently one of the greatest track and field athletes in the world. Not only is he famous for his athletic prowess but also for his personality. The young athlete exudes self-belief in his opinions.

Whether it is about winning gold in the world championship or comparing track and field with other sports in the media, Lyles never shies from expressing his thoughts. However, his confident attitude is often viewed as arrogance by critics.

Recently, in an interview on his own YouTube channel, Lyles spoke on his self-belief being assumed as arrogance. He told,

"Well the thing is, I just stop explaining it. Cause I mean at some point, it's like “Who Cares, Who Cares” with this."

He also claims that athletes need to be selfish in an area as competitive as track and field.