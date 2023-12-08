"I didn't feel that I was forced to be going in one direction" - Noah Lyles on gaining confidence after leaving school

Noah Lyles' athletics journey so far has been nothing short of phenomenal. He has etched his name in history following his incredible three-peat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

However, the path to attain this greatness hasn't been a walk in the park for Lyles. As a child, the American faced a challenging period, grappling with multiple health issues for the first 10 years. He suffered from asthma every six weeks and couldn't catch his breath while eating or sleeping.

After shifting to a regular school from homeschooling, Lyles became conscious of his struggle with ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) and dyslexia. Confronting bullying, he realized academics wasn't his path and dedicated himself to sports. Lyles attended the University of Florida until turning professional and signing with Adidas in 2016.

During an interview with Men's Health, Noah Lyles opened up about his childhood struggles. He also conveyed how embracing his passion for athletics became a catalyst to boost his confidence.

"Most of my childhood, confidence was not my thing," he recalled. "It's just you know never followed me, I was either trying to just breathe with asthma you know, or going from home school to regular school and realizing I got ADD and dyslexia, making school harder."

"Until I graduated high school, that's when I found my confidence," Lyles added. "When I didn't feel that I was forced to be going in one direction. When I was free to be me. When I wasn't asked to memorize something 500 times, when I was able to work within my passion, that's when I gained my confidence."

Noah Lyles stands as a fashion icon in the athletics fraternity

Noah Lyles dazzles in a red suit at the Night of Legends in Orlando, Florida.

Noah Lyles has never been shy of experimenting with his outfits. He has never failed to amaze fans on and off the track. The 26-year-old was recently awarded his third US Athlete of the Year Award at the Night of Legends held in Orlando, Florida.

For the night, Lyles opted for a stunning red suit and a black bow. He was seen donning a diamond-studded necklace with the inscription "I am" on it and donned a diamond-studded ring with an Olympics sign embedded in it. He paired the suit with a golden watch.

In Budapest, Noah Lyles was seen with a new aerodynamic hairstyle, which was supposed to save milliseconds of his timings by minimizing the wind resistance. The world champion was also seen sporting a new unique nail art with painted golden stars.