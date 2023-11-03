The sensational American sprinter, Noah Lyles, achieved an incredible feat by winning a gold three-peat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Lyles attended the University of Florida and competed for the Florida Gators after studying at the Alexandria City High School in Virginia. However, in 2016, the 26-year-old signed with Adidas along with his brother Josephus as they turned professionals.

During a Q&A session on Instagram stories, a fan questioned Lyles about not attending college. Lyles responded to the fan's question by sharing the movie character Joker's picture with a quote. The quote read:

"If you are good at something never do it for free."

Screenshot of Noah Lyles Q&A session on Instagram story

At the 2017 USA Indoor Championships in New Mexico, Lyles won his first senior national title in the men's 300m event. He also clinched a silver medal in the 4x200m relay along with his team at the 2017 World Relays.

The American favorite defeated his rival Ronnie Baker at the 2018 USA Championships in the men's 100m event. At this particular event, he set his personal best timing and a new world lead by clocking a spectacular 9.88 seconds to become the youngest USA champion in 100m after Sam Gaddy.

"Fashion was a way I can express myself," Noah Lyles responds to a fan's question about his fashion sense

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Men's 200m Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Noah Lyles has always managed to attract the spectator's gaze not only through his remarkable performances but also through his fashion sense. During a Q&A session on Instagram stories, a fan questioned Lyles about the inspiration behind his fashion sense.

"what sparked your love for fashion?" questioned the fan.

To which he replied:

"When I started as a pro I had a lot of time on my hands and learned fashion was a way I can express myself."

Screenshot of Noah Lyles Q&A session on Instagram story

During the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Lyles was seen donning a unique look. He sported a new unique aerodynamic hairstyle, which was supposed to save milliseconds of his timings by minimizing the wind resistance. He added a sparkle to his look by donning nail art with golden stars.