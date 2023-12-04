Shericka Jackson, Shaunae Miller and other athletes react to Noah Lyles winning USATF Athlete of the Year award

Noah Lyles received a plethora of commendatory messages from the athletics fraternity for earning his third US Athlete of the Year Award.

The award was presented to Lyles at the Night of Legends held on December 2, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Lyles won the Jesse Owens Awards for the third time after 2018 and 2022, joining the two-member club to have achieved this feat along with Michael Johnson.

The 26-year-old clinched a gold medal in the men's 100m event by clocking an impressive time of 9.83 seconds at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August. Moreover, he won his second gold medal of the championships in the 200m event by leaving behind fellow teammate Erriyon Knighton and Botswana's Letsile Tebogo to record a time of 19.52 seconds.

Continuing his winning streak, Lyles ran an anchor leg to lead his team, including Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, and Brandon Carnes to the top position on the podium in the men's 4x100m event.

He took to social media to express his joy and gratitude towards fans and coaches.

"Not the 1st, not the 2nd, but my 3rd US Athlete of the Year. Thank you everyone on the team for helping me get to this point and don’t worry I’m not stopping or slowing down we are going for more," Lyles wrote.

He received several applaudatory messages from other athletes.

"🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️," wrote Shericka Jackson, the 200m world champion.

"Yesssir ! 🔥🔥 just the beginning," wrote the Paralympic sprinter Nick Mayhugh.

Lyles' girlfriend Junnelle Bromfield, the Jamaican athlete also commended him by sharing emojis, "🔥❤️"

Dr. Sharrieffa Barksdale, the American hurdler wrote,

"Congratulations I’m so proud of you!!"

"Congratulations," wrote Joetta Clark.

Masai Russell, an American sprinter wrote,

"Hella inspiring."

Noah Lyles dazzles at the Night of Legends

Noah Lyles has been an icon when it comes to fashion in the athletics fraternity. He has never failed to amaze the fans on or off the track as well.

Lyles has been spotted making bold fashion statements even during his races. For the Night of Legends event, he opted for a stunning red suit and a black bow. He was seen donning a diamond-studded necklace with the inscription "I am" on it. He also donned a diamond-studded ring with an Olympics sign embedded on it. He paired the suit with a golden watch and another gold ring.

In Budapest, Lyles was seen with a new aerodynamic hairstyle, which was supposed to save milliseconds of his timings by minimizing the wind resistance. The world champion was also seen sporting a new unique nail art with painted golden stars.