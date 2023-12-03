In Pictures: Winners Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson attend Athlete of the Year at USATF awards

The most awaited Night of Legends was held on December 2, 2023, and featured a few star American athletes, including Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson.

The event took place in Orlando, Florida. Lyles was awarded the 2023 Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year award for his exceptional athletic prowess at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The 26-year-old won the Jesse Owens for the third time and joined Michael Johson in an elite club of athletes to have won the award thrice. Lyles won the award earlier in 2018 and 2022.

During the World Championships in Budapest, he clinched a gold medal in the men's 100m and continued his winning streak to secure two more gold medals in the 200m and 4x100 men's relay, where he anchored the team to victory.

Unlike Lyles, Richardson tasted victory for the first time as she was awarded the 2023 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year award. Richardson confirmed her win by showcasing her proficiency in Budapest where she left the two Jamaican favorites, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce behind in the women's 100m event while running in the last lane.

She went on to win a bronze medal in 200m and anchored the women's American squad to the top position on the podium in the 4x100m relay event.

Apart from Lyles and Richardson, Dennis Mitchell won the 2023 USATF Nike Coach of the Year, Shwanti Jackson earned the 2023 USATF Youth Athlete of the Year for setting three national high school records, and Jenny Hitchings and Sue McDonald won the 2023 USATF Masters Long Distance Running and Track and Field Athletes of the Year.

Sha'Carri Richardson makes it to the Forbes’ '30 under 30' sports list

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the Women's 100m Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson has been named under the Forbes’ '30 under 30' sports list. The list features other star athletes including swimmer Kate Douglass, two-time Olympic water polo gold medallist Maddie Musselman, and tennis player Jessica Pegula.

From receiving a ban and missing out on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to stunning the world with her athletics skills, she has shown a remarkable turnaround.

To honor her achievements, the John Kincaide Stadium, part of the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex, in Dallas, Texas has been named after her. She recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with Nike that extends till 2028.