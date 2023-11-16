USATF End of Year Award 2023: Complete list of winners ft. Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles

Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles were awarded the USATF Athlete of the Year Awards. While Richardson won the 2023 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year award, Lyles won the 2023 Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year award.

The awards will be presented to the winners at the 2023 USATF Night of Legends, a part of the USATF annual meeting, on December 2, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Richardson has had a remarkable season in 2023, including the World Championships held in Budapest, Hungary in August.

The 23-year-old clinched a gold medal in the women's 100m by clocking an impressive 10.65 seconds. She left behind two Jamaican favorites, Shericka-Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. She went on to secure a bronze medal in the 200m and anchored the USA women's relay team to victory in the 4x100m race.

Richardson secured the top position in women's 100m at three Diamond League series, including in Doha, Silesia, and Zurich. Along with Richardson, Alicia Monson, Katie Moon, Laulauga Tausaga-Collins, Chase Ealey, and Anna Hall were also nominated for the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year award.

A look at Noah Lyles's remarkable performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles after winning the Men's 4x100m Relay Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Noah Lyles' performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships has been nothing short of extraordinary. He clinched three gold medals in Budapest, including the men's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay.

Noah Lyles secured a gold medal in the 100m by clocking an impressive 9.83 seconds and setting a world lead. He clinched the gold in the 200m by clocking a spectacular 19.51 seconds. Like his teammate, the women's 100m world champion, he led the men's team to victory in the 4x100m relay race.

By winning the three gold medals, he entered the U.S. athletes' three-member club that won three gold medals in a single World Championship, including Maurice Greene and Tyson Gay.

Dennis Mitchell won the 2023 USATF Nike Coach of the Year

Dennis Mitchell won the 2023 USATF Nike Coach of the Year, as he coached the two gold medal winner, Sha'Carri Richardson. Twanisha Terry, a part of the women's 100m winning team also trained under him.

Shwanti Jackson was announced the 2023 USATF Youth Athlete of the Year for setting three national high school records. She also secured a gold medal in the 200m at the Pan American U20 Championships and also anchored the team to a gold in the 4x100 relay.

Jenny Hitchings and Sue McDonald were announced as the 2023 USATF Masters Long Distance Running and Track and Field Athletes of the Year.