"I asked myself what Sha'Carri Richardson would do" - Everything you need to know about the incident that was inspired by the world champion

Sha'Carri Richardson inadvertently inspired a mother, who found herself in a tight spot, competing against another child's mother in a parking lot.

The woman was dropping off her child at the school when another kid yelled at her son:

"My mom is faster than your mom and your mom is chubby so she's not fast."

To which her kid replied:

"My mama is chubby but she wins all the time."

After hearing this, the other child's mother challenged the former woman for a race. The race involved a wager, a bet that included supervising the rest of the PTA meeting for the year. The mother accepted the race and prepared herself by taking away anything excessive that was not aerodynamic, including her shoes.

The women reported at the starting line, with their children as witnesses. As soon as the whistle blew, the women took off. However, only after a few meters, the other woman tripped and came crashing down to the ground.

At that very instant, a thought popped up in the mind of the first kid's mother about how world champion Sha'Carri Richardson would react in a similar situation. The woman said:

"I asked myself what Sha'Carri Richardson would do and I (THINK) I went faster. I hit the end of the parking lot and screamed like in The Color Purple when they separated Celine and Nettie."

Expand Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson's revival: From missing out on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to being honored with a day in Dallas

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates winning the Women's 100m Final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson's career has been the epitome of redemption. She became a sensation after clocking an impressive time of 10.68 seconds to win the 100m event at the 2021 Olympic trials.

A week before the qualifying race, Richardson was informed about her biological mother's death during an interview by a journalist. Her life took a dramatic turn and she resorted to smoking marijuana and was handed a doping ban. The suspension resulted in Richardson missing out on competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The American sprinter also had to miss out on competing at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. However, the made a striking comeback at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene. The 23-year-old ran the 100m sprint clocking a spectacular 10.82 seconds and secured the long-awaited victory.

Her performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships was impressive as she secured a gold medal in the women's 100m final, leaving behind two Jamaican favorites, Shericka-Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Furthermore, she secured a bronze medal in the 200m and anchored the American team to the podium in the women's 4x100m relay event.

To honor her remarkable performance, the track field at John Kincaide Dallas Stadium was named after her and November 10, 2023, was officially declared Sha'Carri Richardson Day in Dallas.